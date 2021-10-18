Riders Republic limited free trial available later this week

In an effort to get as many potential users to try out their extreme outdoor online multi-sports playground release in advance of the October 28th 2021 launch, Ubisoft is making a time-limited free trial version available quite soon. Why should you check it out? Because unlike the beta, progress made within the 4 hour limit will transfer to the full version when it goes live. Think of it as free, early access to dive into the world and events of Riders Republic from October 21sth through October 27th.
In addition to access to quite a lot of content, modes and careers, there will also be a special Mad Challenge event and contest with actual rewards including a Gold Edition of Riders Republic or a Canyon x Riders Republic bike.
Check out the new live action video below along with more details.
Riders Republic: THE FINISH LINE – Live Action Trailer Ft. Fabio Wibmer | Ubisoft NA:
Today, Ubisoft announced that Riders Republic, the upcoming massive multiplayer outdoor sports playground, will offer a worldwide time-limited Trial Week from October 21st to October 27th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5*, Stadia, as well as Windows PC through Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store.
During the Riders Republic time-limited Trial Week, players can shred through four hours of the game before its official launch on October 28th. Progression during the time-limited Trial Week will carry over to any edition of the game, so players can pick up right where they left off at launch.
Additionally, players will be invited to participate in the Mad Challenge: a multiplayer contest that offers players a chance to win rewards. To participate, players will first need to finish the onboarding and reach 20 stars to unlock the ShackDaddy’s “Exclusive Multiplayer Contest” to access the mass race. Players who place in the top 10 in a mass race will be entered in a random draw, where one player will win a custom Canyon x Riders Republic bike and a Gold Edition of Riders Republic. Additional winners will also receive a Gold Edition of Riders Republic. To sign up for the Mad Challenge, please visit: https://ridersrepublic.com/
madchallenge.
The time-limited Trial Week will feature all five career progressions and multiplayer modes:
- Mass Race: The crazier the better in these epic, multisport races. New races appear randomly on the map every 30 minutes, so players will need to get ready to watch their blind spots, protect their position and remain agile with their skills as they fight their way to the finish line. The time-limited Trial Week will feature up to three different Mass Races. To guarantee that all participants of the Riders Republic – Mad Challenge have the same experience, Mass Races will be capped up to 32 players across all platforms during the time-limited Trial Week only.
- Tricks Battle: Players will compete in 6v6 matchups in arenas and try to land as many tricks as possible on the various modules to capture them and earn points. The team with the highest score wins.
- Free For All: In this mode, players can challenge up to 11 opponents and show them how it’s done through a select playlist of exciting events.
- Versus Mode: Players can join up with five friends in career events and see who’s the very best.
Players looking for even more Riders Republic content can pre-order the Gold and Ultimate Editions**now:
- Gold Edition includes the base game and the Year One Pass including eight exotic kits that allow players to modify gameplay in the form of gear upgrades throughout the year; the BMX Sport add-on and exclusive content added after launch. The Rocket Bike and Rocket Ski exotic kits will be available at launch.
- Ultimate Edition includes the base game and the Year One Pass as well as four exclusive cosmetic packs: Cosmic, Rainbow, Neon and Skull’n Style. Players will also enjoy 20 helicopter tickets to reach their favorite in-game summits faster than ever.
Players who pre-order Riders Republic will receive the Bunny Pack** including a cute custom bunny outfit, an additional blue bunny head and rainbow snowboard paint.
For more information on PC specs, please visit
https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/
help/riders-republic
For the latest news on Riders Republic and other Ubisoft games, visit news.ubisoft.com.
*Upgrade to the digital PS5™ version of the game at no additional cost. To upgrade eligible PS4™ disc copies, players need a PS5™ console with a disc drive. PlayStation.com/help. Riders Republic leverages Smart Delivery – buy the game once and automatically download the version optimized for your device for free, including for Xbox Series X and S.
**Final content subject to change. Some features may not be available at launch. Content may be available for purchase and/or as giveaway(s) separately at Ubisoft’s sole discretion at any time. System requirements pending. Please check system requirements and product details/restrictions before purchase and upon game release before redeeming your pre-order.