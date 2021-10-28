Nintendo eShop Update – Mario Party Superstars, Pokémon Café ReMix, Tunche 

There’s a very, very robust selection of new digital titles set to hit the Nintendo eShop this week and in the near future as you can see below.
A handful of options include Mario Party Superstars, Pokémon Café ReMix, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, Tunche, FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water, World War Z, The Legend of Tianding and a couple of dozen more…
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Mario Party Superstars – Get ready for an all-star blast of minigame mayhem! The Mario Party series is back with classic gameboards and minigames, including five boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games. Race to get the most stars (and sabotage your opponents) on boards like the stellar Space Land or the spooky Horror Land … just in time for Halloween! The tides can turn quickly in Mario Party, so stay vigilant, partygoers. All modes can be played online, too. Connect with friends and get ready to make some instant memories. Mario Party Superstars will be available on Oct. 29.
- Pokémon Café ReMix – Link together Pokémon icons to clear puzzles as you work to build up your very own café in Pokémon Café ReMix, a free-to-start game for the Nintendo Switch family of systems! Recruit Pokémon to help out at the café (in their stylish uniforms) by building friendships while expanding your café and menu offerings by completing puzzles. Each Pokémon staff member has a Café Skill that will come in handy solving puzzles! Pokémon Café ReMix is a revamped version of the original Pokémon Café Mix game. Puzzles have been refreshed and there are even more Pokémon to discover and recruit.
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars – Experience an RPG set in a world of swords and sorcery, told entirely through the medium of cards. The story follows a self-proclaimed hero as they set off to slay a recently awakened dragon, presented in the manner of a tabletop RPG that plays out through narration from the gamesmaster. Enjoy a new, yet appealingly nostalgic, gaming experience from YOKO TARO, Keiichi Okabe and Kimihiko Fujisaka. Be sure to try out the free demo in Nintendo eShop today.
- Tunche – In this charming, hand-drawn beat’em-up with roguelike elements, co-op and a pinch of shaman witchcraft, you’ll choose one of the five characters, master their skill sets, defeat epic bosses and unravel the secrets of the mysterious Amazonian jungle! Tunche will be available on Nov. 2.
- FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water – FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water, comes to Nintendo Switch for the first time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the horror-adventure series FATAL FRAME. Also available for purchase is FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the main game and bonus content. Mt. Hikami was once revered as a spiritual place. It housed a unique religion based on beliefs and customs of worshipping water as a deity, and is said to have been a site of many gruesome incidents and mysterious phenomena. This mysterious and intertwined story follows three protagonists as each of them explores the ominous Mt. Hikami and the secrets it hides.
- World War Z – The heart-pounding zombie shooter that captivated over 15 million players arrives on Nintendo Switch. Inspired by the Paramount Pictures film, World War Z focuses on fast-paced, third-person shooter gameplay featuring swarms of zombies. Humanity is on the brink of extinction. From New York to Moscow to Jerusalem, the undead apocalypse continues to spread. As the end looms, a hardened few band together to defeat the horde and outlive the dead. World War Z will be available on Nov. 2.
- Digital Spotlight
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – If you’re planning a family game night with Mario Party Superstars, why not keep the party rolling with Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics? With a selection of classic card games, tabletop games and digital delights from around the world, the Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics game offers dozens of ways to relax and connect with friends and family. With games such as Four-in-a-Row, Texas Hold’em, Chess, Slot Cars and Mancala, among so many others, this collection includes new and old favorites spanning centuries of strategy and creativity. Join up with loved ones for local or online multiplayer in this virtual game closet overflowing with fun choices.
DLC
- It’s Time To Partner Up! – Guardian of Remembrance, the second wave of Expansion Pass DLC for the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game, launches on Oct. 29. Uncover more of the untold story of the Great Calamity across new battles set 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance includes newly playable characters, additional stages and emotional new story sequences. Defend Hyrule as the quirky duo character, Purah and Robbie, and their array of ancient technology, along with another playable character. Learn more about the Champions and the mysterious Guardian as the fight for Hyrule’s future continues! The Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass DLC is available for purchase in Nintendo eShop for $19.99, and will grant access to both Wave 1: Pulse of the Ancients, as well as Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance when it launches on Oct. 29.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation
- Arcade Archives MAPPY
- Ball Physics Draw Puzzles 2
- Black Widow: Recharged
- Bloodshore – Available on Nov. 3
- Brain Meltdown – Into Despair
- Cape’s Escape Game 4th Room
- Cotton 100% – Available on Oct. 29
- Crossroad crash
- Cupid Parasite – Available on Nov. 2
- Dawn of Survivors 2
- Dollhouse – Available on Oct. 29
- DISTRAINT Collection
- Donut Match
- Dracula Frames
- Dragon Hills
- DUSK
- Ekstase – Available on Nov. 1
- Fantasy General II: Invasion
- Flaskoman
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme
- Ghosts and Apples – Available on Oct. 29
- Halloween Snowball Bubble – Available on Oct. 29
- Happy Game
- hexceed
- HOLY COW! Milking Simulator – Available on Oct. 29
- Horror & Adventure Pinball – Available on Oct. 29
- Jigsaw Finale
- Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals
- King Leo
- Lost Dream – Available on Oct. 29
- Mainframe Defenders
- Negative Nancy
- Okinawa Rush
- Panorama Cotton – Available on Oct. 29
- Pixel Game Maker Series Shiba Mekuri
- PJ MASKS: HEROES OF THE NIGHT – Available on Oct. 29
- QB Planets – Available on Nov. 1
- rRootage Reloaded
- SEDOMAIRI
- SHINRAI – Broken Beyond Despair – Available on Oct. 29
- Super Fowlst
- Tandem: A Tale of Shadows
- The Legend of Tianding – Available on Nov. 1
- The Sokoban
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster – Available on Oct. 29
- Trash Sailors – Available on Oct. 31
- Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi
- Unpacking – Available on Nov. 2
- VirtuaVerse
- Zumba Aqua
In addition