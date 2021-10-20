Horizon Chase celebrates the legacy of their Brazilian countryman in newest DLC

Ayrton Senna who hails from Sao Paulo, Brazil was a prolific driver in F-1 Racing. Having won the championship 3 times (1988, 1990 and 1991), and won 41 Grand Prix, was on the path of perhaps being one of the most memorable men to ever compete in the sport. Alas his life was cut short when he crashed and died in a race that occurred in Italy. 30 years after his final world championship win, Brazilian developer AQUIRIS teamed up with Senna Brands to bring Horizon Chase – Senna Forever to all the platforms which Horizon Chase is available.
Inspired by the classic racing title Super Monaco GP (The base game is quite inspired by another racing game, specifically Top Gear), Senna Forever will have you racing on 15 tracks with varying weather conditions as you retrace the career in across 5 chapters which promises at minimum 10 hours of gameplay. A new first person mode will get you closer to the action than ever! You can also challenge 4 friends to F1 races with up to 30 unlockable cars.
The DLC is scheduled to be released on 10/20 and will retail for $5.99 on consoles and PC, $4.99 on mobile platforms. If Senna Forever is anything like the base title, players are in for quite the treat and it should be known that a portion of their purchase will be donated to the Ayrton Senna Institute’s educational projects across Brazil. So get a good expansion, learn about a legendary driver and help Brazilian kids, sounds like a great deal all around!
Launch Trailer | Horizon Chase: Senna Forever | New Expansion:
Horizon Chase: Senna Forever screens: