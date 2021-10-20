Elden Ring gets a Closed Network Test, new 2022 release date

With news that Bandai Namco and FromSoftware’s exciting upcoming Soulsborne title Elden Ring would be playable in Closed Network Test form in the near future, also came a bit of bad news… a release date delay.
But let’s focus on the closed network test first, which is set for the weekend of November 12th – 14th, 2021 for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One. The version available will support online mulitplayer and also cross-play within each respective platform. Those who are interested can visit www.eldenring.com/cnt/ to register and then figure out which of the time blocks works best to give it a try.
Unfortunately Bandai Namco also announced an updated February 25th, 2022 launch date for the game to add to the very busy early 2022 game release calendar.
Check out the details below along with the announcement trailer.
ELDEN RING – Closed Network Test Announcement:
ELDEN RING, the grand fantasy Action-RPG developed by FromSoftware Inc. and published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. will be playable in a Closed Network Test planned during November 12-14 across the Americas. A new video can be found at the following YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NsdnC3i0IPA
Selected fans will be able to experience the opening hours of ELDEN RING to get a hands-on glimpse at what the full game will have to offer while assisting the development team in testing the game’s online servers ahead of its new release date of February 25, 2022. The depth of the game and the degree of freedom in strategy exceeded the initial expectations, hence it has been decided to extend the development time for final adjustments.
The ELDEN RING Closed Network Test will be playable throughout the weekend of November 12-14 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S during the following time blocks:
- November 12: 3:00 A.M. to 6:00 A.M. PST
- November 12: 7:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. PST
- November 13: 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. PST
- November 14: 3:00 A.M. to 6:00 A.M. PST
- November 14: 7:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. PST
The Closed Network Test will allow for online multiplayer cross-play between console generations (PlayStation 4 players can play with PlayStation 5 players, and the same between Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S).
Players throughout the Americas will need to register at the following link: www.eldenring.com/cnt/ for a chance to participate in the ELDEN RING Closed Network Test. Please check the sign-up website for additional information about participating in the Closed Network Test.