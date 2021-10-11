Barry the Bunny review for PS5/4. Xbox Series X/One, Switch

Also on: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Xbox Series X
Publisher: Ratalaika Games
Developer: lightUP
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E
Barry the Bunny is the fifth game I’ve played by developers lightUP, and it’s pretty much exactly what I expected — which is to say, it’s a quick Platinum, it’s retro-y, and it’s very, very good.
I’m not sure what it is about their games that makes me like them so much. Like those other four, Barry the Bunny doesn’t do anything that hasn’t been done countless times before. It’s a fairly straightforward platformer that’s a little tougher than the developer’s previous outings, but it’s not some kind of twitchy platformer that requires insane reflexes. The visuals are fairly similar to each of the developer’s previous games. It’s not like there’s some gripping story keeping you invested.
But all that may be why I’m such a fan of Barry the Bunny (and lightUP’s other games). It doesn’t try to be anything more than it is — and what it is is a very solid platformer. It challenges you, to be sure, but it never asks you to do anything impossible. The levels are just the right length — long enough to be interesting, but short enough to plow through them one after the other.
Basically, Barry the Bunny keeps you playing level after level, and then wraps up well before it has a chance to wear out its welcome. It’s not going to break new ground, but, like every other game from lightUP so far, it’s going to provide you with a very enjoyable experience for only a couple of dollars.
Ratalaika Games provided us with a Barry the Bunny PS4/PS5 code for review purposes.