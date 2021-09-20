Ubisoft delivers a fun Far Cry 6 “Giancarlo Will Face You Now” Trailer Series

Ubisoft definitely seems rather excited that they secured the legendary Giancarlo Esposito to play Far Cry 6’s chief antagonist, dictator Antón Castillo. So as a result we have not one, but four new trailers as part of a “Giancarlo Will Face You Now” series showing off various aspects of the upcoming release.
Check out all the fun below, and stay tuned for Far Cry 6 rather soon on October 7th, 2021 for pretty much every platform and service available.
Far Cry 6 – Giancarlo Will Face You Now:
Far Cry 6 – Giancarlo Deconstructs Guerrilla Weapons:
Far Cry 6 – Giancarlo Answers Fan Mail:
Far Cry 6 – Giancarlo Gives Real (Not Fake) Gameplay Tips & Tricks:
Do you have what it takes to challenge dictator Antón Castillo, played by Hollywood’s favorite villain, Giancarlo Esposito? He’ll be waiting for you. Put your skills to the test when Far Cry 6 arrives October 7.
Led by Ubisoft Toronto, Far Cry 6 will release worldwide on October 7, 2021 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Amazon Luna and for Windows PC exclusively on both the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store as well as on Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+.