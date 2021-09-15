Dying Light 2 Stay Human falls back to February 2022

As we said a few times already, February 2022 is going to be jam packed with big releases all around, so now we get to add one more to the pile.
Techland late yesterday officially announced, unfortunately, that the launch of Dying Light 2 Stay Human has been rescheduled for February 4th, 2022. The fast-paced, first person survival sequel was originally set for a December 7th, 2021 release.
The reason for the delay is to polish up and optimize the product before release, which is always an ongoing process, but it’s seemingly for the best to put in the extra work.
See Techland’s note below and stay tuned for more info for Dying Light 2 Stay Human.