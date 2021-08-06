«

See CoD: Black Ops Cold War – Season 5’s “Double Agent” game mode in action

August 6th, 2021

by Paul Bryant


Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Five is just around the corner (August 12th to be precise), so Activision has dropped off some fresh media showing off the brand-new Double Agent mode in multiplayer, along with new maps, Zombie and Outbreak content, Warzone perks and more.

Check out the media and details below and/or stop by the official Call of Duty blog as well.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season Five screens:

Double Agent: New Game Mode Trailer | Season Five | Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War:

Go undercover or sniff out the spies in the all-new social Double Agent mode. Available in Season Five of #BlackOpsColdWar

Season Five offerings include:

  • Black Ops Cold War Content:
    • Become a Double Agent in the newest Multiplayer game mode
    • Demolition returns in-season
    • Five new Multiplayer maps
    • New Scorestreak – The Flamethrower
    • New Zombies content – new perk. field upgrade, support weapon and more
    • New Outbreak content – new region, objective, tank, grapple gun and intel
    • New Onslaught content (PlayStation) – new map and intel
  • Warzone Content:
    • New perks – Combat Scouting and Tempered
    • New Points of Interest – Broadcast Stations and
    • New Gulag – Rush
    • Clash debuts in-season
    • The Red Doors grow unstable – mid-season event coming soon
  • Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Content:
    • Three new Operators
    • Four New weapons
    • New Prestige levels

