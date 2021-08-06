See CoD: Black Ops Cold War – Season 5’s “Double Agent” game mode in action

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Five is just around the corner (August 12th to be precise), so Activision has dropped off some fresh media showing off the brand-new Double Agent mode in multiplayer, along with new maps, Zombie and Outbreak content, Warzone perks and more.
Check out the media and details below and/or stop by the official Call of Duty blog as well.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season Five screens:
Double Agent: New Game Mode Trailer | Season Five | Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War:
Go undercover or sniff out the spies in the all-new social Double Agent mode. Available in Season Five of #BlackOpsColdWar
Season Five offerings include:
- Black Ops Cold War Content:
- Become a Double Agent in the newest Multiplayer game mode
- Demolition returns in-season
- Five new Multiplayer maps
- New Scorestreak – The Flamethrower
- New Zombies content – new perk. field upgrade, support weapon and more
- New Outbreak content – new region, objective, tank, grapple gun and intel
- New Onslaught content (PlayStation) – new map and intel
- Warzone Content:
- New perks – Combat Scouting and Tempered
- New Points of Interest – Broadcast Stations and
- New Gulag – Rush
- Clash debuts in-season
- The Red Doors grow unstable – mid-season event coming soon
- Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Content:
- Three new Operators
- Four New weapons
- New Prestige levels