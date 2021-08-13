Nintendo eShop Update – Axiom Verge 2, Art of Rally, Garden Story, Boyfriend Dungeon 

In case you missed Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase from earlier in the week, there were a number of surprise releases announced during the event, including many titles which are now available to download (or will be soon).
Some of those included Axiom Verge 2, Art of Rally, Garden Story, Boyfriend Dungeon, Road 96, Greak: Memories of Azur, FORECLOSED, and many more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Axiom Verge 2 – In this prequel to the original Axiom Verge, a new hero fights for her life, empowered by the same microscopic machines that gradually consume her humanity. With two interconnected worlds to explore and fight through, it’s time to discover the origins of the Axiom Verge universe.
- Boyfriend Dungeon – In this heartfelt dungeon-crawling dating sim, use the in-game cash you earn from fighting monsters to woo your weapons on romantic outings. Multiple combat styles just mean more cuties to forge relationships with!
- Garden Story – Become the Guardian of the Grove and explore a vibrant island to inspire its inhabitants, fend off the invasive Rot and rebuild your home. Take on requests from villagers, solve puzzles and do everything you can to help restore the community!
- art of rally – Race across the world through Finland to Sardinia, Norway, Japan, Germany and Africa in colorful and stylized environments in a top-down view. Get behind the wheel of your favorite vintage cars, ranging from the ’60s to the ’80s, Group B, Group S and Group A. From beginner-friendly options to driving modes that’ll challenge the most expert drivers, all players can tackle the races using their favorite rally driving tricks. Compete for first place in the leaderboards with daily and weekly challenges. Will you master the art of rally?
- FORECLOSED – Follow the story of Evan Kapnos in a narrative-driven action-adventure set in a cyberpunk world filled with action, suspense and experimental augmentations. Evan is stripped of his job, his brain implants and his access to the city block-chain, and he must now escape before his identity and implants are auctioned off. FORECLOSED combines the playability of video games with the sleek visual aesthetic of comic books as you move throughout a cyberpunk city, uncovering a gripping conspiracy story.
- Road 96 – An ever-evolving adventure, Road 96 is a crazy, beautiful road-trip where you’ll meet incredible characters and discover their intertwined stories. Every mile opens up a choice to make. Your decisions will change your adventure, change the people you meet and maybe even change the world. There are thousands of roads. Which one will you take? Road 96 will be available on Aug. 16.
- Greak: Memories of Azur – Greak: Memories of Azur is a side-scrolling adventure game with hand-drawn animations. Guide three siblings through the lands of Azur, which are currently under attack by an enemy invasion. Greak’s goal is to reunite with his siblings and escape the lands of Azur by building an airship piece by piece. Alternate control between them and use their unique abilities to escape. Greak: Memoirs of Azur will be available on Aug. 17.
DLC:
- Get Ready for Even More Adventures in New Pokémon Snap! – Your journey to discover Pokémon through the vibrant Lental region just got even bigger! Strap on your in-game camera, hop into your NEO-ONE vehicle and buckle up because a free software update is now available for the New Pokémon Snap game. This free update adds three new areas to explore – including Day and Night versions of each – along with 20 additional Pokémon to discover and photograph. Stay alert while you study these new areas of the Lental region. Who knows what fun discoveries might pop up!
- We’re Just Here for the Tee – An additional playable character, course and mode join the Mario Golf: Super Rush game with a free update! Don’t let her short stature fool you – with Toadette joining the game, she isn’t afraid to use her speed and accuracy to secure victory. Plus, hit the asphalt in New Donk City. With its towering buildings and excited citizens, fans of the Super Mario Odyssey game will feel right at home with this 18-hole course. And be sure to check out the newly added “Ranked Match” in online* competitive mode. By participating in Ranked Match, you can earn and collect monthly match points to increase your rank. Each month, you can get character outfits and colors by achieving certain ranks!
Pre-Orders:
- Next Stop … Eastward! – Discover a beautifully detailed post-apocalyptic world in Eastward, an action-adventure RPG with puzzle-solving and dungeon elements. In a near-future society on the brink of collapse, a hardworking miner called John discovers a young girl named Sam in a secret underground facility. This unlikely pair will embark on an emotional journey to discover the truth, traveling across a wonderfully weird world and exploring bustling towns, curious campsites and shady forests. Eastward launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 16, with pre-orders available now in Nintendo eShop.
Activities:
- It’s Time To Rise, Hunters – Attention MONSTER HUNTER fans! My Nintendo is giving away an epic MONSTER HUNTER prize pack to 10 lucky winners in the My Nintendo Ultimate MONSTER HUNTER amiibo Sweepstakes #2. Enter today! For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/91a070cb20ff1256.**
- Cool Off This Summer With a Free Trial of Nintendo Switch Online – For a limited time, My Nintendo members can try out Nintendo Switch Online* for free! Check out all the features of Nintendo Switch Online for a full week without spending any Platinum Points for this reward. It’s a great way to have fun playing compatible online games with friends, such as the new Ranked Match in the Mario Golf: Super Rush game. For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/0b9720127ef0743d#nso.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- .cat Milk – Available Aug. 13
- Arcade Archives BIO-SHIP PALADIN
- Axe Champ!
- Barry the Bunny – Available Aug. 13
- Battle Calculator
- Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four – Available Aug. 13
- Crimson Spires
- Curious Expedition 2
- Dinosaur Fossil Puzzles
- Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins
- Dungeon Defenders: Awakened
- Fhtagn! – Tales of the Creeping Madness
- Fire Tonight
- Fort Triumph – Available Aug. 13
- Gems of Magic: Father’s Day
- ISLANDERS: Console Edition
- LogScape – Puzzle Game
- Love Esquire
- Mahjong Masters
- MORTO – Chapter 1
- Necrobarista: Final Pour
- One Deck Dungeon
- Orbals
- Out of Line – Available Aug. 18
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls – Available Aug. 13
- Pile Up! Box by Box – Available on Aug. 17
- Pixel Game Maker Series BLOCK SLIME CAVE
- Poker Champion: Texas Hold’em
- Pop Blocks
- Project AETHER: First Contact
- Rogue Explorer – Available Aug. 18
- Scrap Garden – Available Aug. 13
- Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition
- Smashroom
- Space Invaders Invincible Collection – Available Aug. 17
- Sudoku Classic – Available Aug. 13
- Super Hiking League DX
- Swords & Souls: Neverseen – Available Aug. 18
- Tetragon
- Volleyball Challenge – Available Aug. 16
- Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story – Available Aug. 13
- WitchSpring3 [Re:Fine] – The Story of Eirudy – Available Aug. 13
* Nintendo Switch Online membership and Nintendo Account required for online features. Free trial automatically converts to 1-month auto-renewing membership unless automatic renewal is turned off by the end of the free trial. Credit card/PayPal account required for 18+. Free trial cannot be redeemed by a Nintendo Account with an active Individual Membership or Family Membership. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online