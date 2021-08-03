Microsoft reveals Aqua Shift Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller

For those looking for a unique new color and finish for their next Xbox Wireless Controller, Microsoft today revealed the Aqua Shift Special Edition.
Sporting a cool, shimmery, almost iridescent blue color and finish, the Aqua Shift Special Edition is apparently the first new SE controller with rubberized side grips, similar to some of the Xbox One Special Edition models from last generation. The fancy new finish will set Xbox players back $69.99 when it becomes available on August 31st, 2021, although it will be available for pre-order beginning today as well.
Take a look at some product shots and details below and at the official product page.
Xbox Wireless Controller – Aqua Shift Special Edition
Aqua shift features a surreal, color-shifting blue shimmer that you need to see to believe. Playing with the way the prismatic color moves across our controller, you’ll feel like Aqua Shift comes to life in your hands. Inspired by the fantasy that gaming brings into our lives, we know this mystical beauty will add that magic your controller collection needs.
Aqua shift is the first Special Edition Xbox Series X|S controller to feature rubberized side grips with a unique dual color swirl on every unit. Textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case makes sure you stay connected to the game no matter how intense things get. Our next gen Share button can be customized in the Xbox Accessories app to capture wild screenshots, start/stop recording of your most epic gaming clips, or instantly capture those “what the heck just happened” moments. Share these with your friends directly from the console dashboard or your mobile phone. The Xbox Accessories app can also be used to remap your other controller buttons and create custom controller profiles for your favorite games, giving the Xbox Wireless Controller endless potential to elevate your game.
The Xbox Wireless Controller – Aqua Shift Special Edition is available for pre-order today in select Xbox markets worldwide for $69.99 USD. Check your local retailer or xbox.com for more information.