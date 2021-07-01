Nintendo eShop Update – Ys IX, The Silver Case 2425, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC, Trove

Once again there’s no shortage of new Nintendo Switch digital releases launching on the Nintendo eShop in the near future.
A few things to keep an eye out for include Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, The Silver Case 2425, Trove, Path: Through the Forest, new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC (including Kazuya from the Tekken series), demos for NEO: World Ends With You and FUSER and more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – Unsheathe your curse and smite the darkness. Adol Christin is cursed by a mysterious woman and becomes a Monstrum, a powerful being who can exorcise monsters. To escape from the city of Balduq, he must ally with five other Monstrums, each with their own unique Gifts, and stop the Grimwald Nox, a shadowy dimension on the verge of overflowing into the real world. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will be available on July 6.
- The Silver Case 2425 – From the mind of SUDA51 comes two thrilling takes on crime noir! The 24 wards of Kanto make up a seemingly idyllic city, although sinister secrets hide below its surface. Uncover the mystery behind a slew of puzzling cases as a member of the wards’ Heinous Crimes Unit in The Silver Case. Then, return to the city of Kanto in The 25th Ward: The Silver Case with a new government project behind the city’s utopian 25th ward. Experience this story from different perspectives to piece this grim puzzle together. The Silver Case 2425 will be available on July 6.
- Digital Spotlight
- Mario Tennis Aces – If you enjoyed your time playing golf with Mario and friends in Mario Golf: Super Rush, and you’re itching to dive into more sports adventures for the Nintendo Switch system, then lace up your sneakers and pick up a tennis racket in Mario Tennis Aces. Join Mario and other fan-favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters in all-out tennis battles with the option to play locally or online* with your friends and family. Master special tennis shots and moves like Zone Shot and Zone Speed to win battles and come out on top! Mario Tennis Aces is available now in Nintendo eShop.
DLC:
- Kazuya Arrives for Battle in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – The devilish descendant of the Mishima warrior clan prepares to rumble and pummel any opponents. Kazuya from the TEKKEN fighting game series joins the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game as its newest playable DLC fighter this week! Challenger Pack 10 contains Kazuya as a playable fighter, a new stage and a selection of music tracks from the decades-spanning TEKKEN franchise. Challenger Pack 10 is part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which can be purchased for $29.99 and also includes Min Min from the ARMS game, Steve & Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from the FINAL FANTASY series, Pyra/Mythra from the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 game and one yet-to-be-announced fighter that will release later this year. Challenger Pack 10 can also be purchased separately for $5.99. It’s time for you to meet your next fighter!**
Demos:
- Psych Yourself Up To Play This Demo – A long-awaited new story in The World Ends with You series has finally arrived with NEO: World Ends With You on Nintendo Switch. Rindo comes to the grim realization that his life is on the line when he is forced to compete in the so-called “Reapers’ Game.” There’s no telling how this tale will unfold – but it’s up to you to find out. Put your psychic prowess to the test as you duke it out on the stylishly animated streets of Shibuya. Download the demo today in Nintendo eShop!
- Define Your Own Style With Unbeatable Beats – With FUSER, you can host your very own nonstop virtual music festival where you control the music! You’ll get to mix and match elements from the world’s most popular songs to create your own trailblazing sound. You can even team up with friends on collabs and share your mixes and headlining performances for the rest of the world to enjoy. Plus, until July 5, Nintendo Switch Online members* will be able to put their DJ skills to the test and sample the full game for free. If you like what you try when you take the game for a spin, FUSER is also currently on sale for 25% off in Nintendo eShop. Here’s to earth-shattering bass that puts a smile on your face!
Nintendo Mobile
- Grab a Mushroom and Get Ready To Vroom! – Have some fun in the virtual sun with the Summer Tour, the latest limited-time event in the Mario Kart Tour game for smart devices, happening now. Race along a beautiful sunset-soaked beach in the new GBA Cheep-Cheep Island course, take on new challenges and see if you can unlock all the in-game rewards. The Summer Tour also marks the beginning of Summer Celebration! Until Aug. 10, you can look for bonus rewards to celebrate summer. You can even earn select High-End drivers just by completing challenges. Take on challenges for your chance to add these drivers to your roster – or level up the ones you already have.***
Activities:
- My Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Sweepstakes – To help commemorate the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch system, My Nintendo members have a chance to win a legendary collection of prizes! Just redeem 10 Platinum Points**** to enter the sweepstakes, with up to three entries total. Ten lucky winners will be picked, so enter today! Visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/6338e1f1687b6917 to learn more about this offer.*****
- Celebrate the Launch of DISGAEA 6: Defiance of Destiny With My Nintendo Rewards – Can a mere Netherworld zombie rise up and destroy a god? Find out in DISGAEA 6: Defiance of Destiny, now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. My Nintendo members can redeem Platinum Points** to receive a download code for a 10x Boost Ticket that can be used in the DISGAEA 6: Defiance of Destiny game, or for DISGAEA 6: Defiance of Destiny – Tales of Super Reincarnation (Digital Manga) and exclusive wallpapers. My Nintendo members also have a chance to win a Laharl and Zed Metal Art Print signed by DISGAEA 6 writer and series producer Sohei Niikawa, as well as a Cerberus Plush. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/503cd81dce634453 to learn more about this offer.******
- Have an Un-FORE-gettable Summer With Mario Golf: Super Rush Rewards! – To help celebrate the launch of the Mario Golf: Super Rush game, My Nintendo is offering some cool new rewards, including a snazzy Mario Golf: Super Rush ID tag, so members can travel – or golf – in style! Receive this reward by redeeming 600 My Nintendo Platinum Points** (while supplies last). Visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/f49dc454f955ece5 to learn more about this offer.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Alphadia Genesis 2
- AnimaLudo
- Arcade Archives SHINGEN SAMURAI-FIGHTER
- Best Day Ever – Available July 2
- Colossus Mission – Available July 2
- Discolored
- Dragon Question
- Epistory – Typing Chronicles – Available July 2
- Foodtruck Arena – Available July 2
- Hope’s Farm – Available July 3
- Kickerinho World
- Lovekami -Useless Goddess-
- Mina & Michi
- My Little Fruit Juice Booth – Available July 5
- Mythic Ocean – Available July 2
- Ninja Buddy Epic Quest
- Path: Through the Forest
- Pigeon Fight
- Pocket Races
- Red White Yellow
- Revolver and Co – Available July 2
- Snake It ’Til You Make It
- Super Archer – Available July 4
- Super Destronaut DX-2 – Available July 2
- The Procession To Calvary
- The Sisters – Party of the Year – Available July 6
- Trove
