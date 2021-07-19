Danganronpa Decadence gets a new trailer, pre-order details

Spike Chunsoft’s Danganronpa compilation title for the Nintendo Switch is looking quite wild, and yes also very decadent.
Danganronpa Decadence features Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition AND the brand new retro boardgame-style Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp. That’s a heck of a lot of Danganronpa for sure.
The publisher and developer also dropped off a new trailer, some screens/art and details for the $99 Collector’s Edition as seen below. Danganronpa Decadence launches on December 3rd, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch.
Danganronpa Decadence | Nintendo Switch:
Danganronpa Decadence screens/art:
Danganronpa Decadence contains the three main titles in the legendary Danganronpa franchise, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition, and also features the brand-new title Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp, a boardgame-style bonus game with all-new scenes and interactions between your favorite characters!
Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Danganronpa with this exclusive Nintendo Switch four-games-in-one bundle.
About Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp
With an all-star dream lineup of characters from each Danganronpa game, gather Hope Fragments at a tropical resort. Explore Jabberwock Island and develop your Dangan characters. Gather money through battle and upgrade your equipment, then defeat bosses and move on to the next island!
Danganronpa Decadence Collector’s Edition:
- Danganronpa Decadence – Danganronpa 1, 2, V3, and brand-new title Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp on one game card.
- 10th Anniversary Poster – 18×24″ cloth poster featuring brand-new art of Shuichi, Nagito, and Kyoko drawn by Danganronpa character designer Rui Komatsuzaki.
- Remix OST – Special edition! Danganronpa music producer Masafumi Takada pours his heart and soul into this 10-track remixed soundtrack.
- Danganronpa Lenticular Print Set – 3 lenticular prints displaying cover art and characters from the Danganronpa series.
- Collector’s Outer Box – Sleek, 9x7x1.38″ premium pop-lid metal box perfect for display for any Danganronpa fan.