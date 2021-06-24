Nintendo eShop Update – Mario Golf: Super Rush, Legend of Mana, DISGAEA 6

There’s an impressive list of new digital Nintendo eShop titles ready for Nintendo Switch owners to purchase and download for this week and in the near future.
There’s Mario Golf: Super Rush, Legend of Mana, Sky: Children of the Light, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, DISGAEA 6: Defiance of Destiny, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!, Destroy All Humans!, the trial version of MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: WINGS OF RUIN and quite a bit more.
See the full list below.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – Hit the green with up to four players locally* or online** and golf with friends from the Super Mario series like Mario, Peach, Yoshi and more! Modes range from Standard Golf to the energetic Speed Golf and an exciting Golf Adventure. Simple motion or button controls make it easy for both new players and seasoned pros to drive and putt. The Mario Golf: Super Rush game will be available on June 25.
- Legend of Mana – The HD remaster of Legend of Mana is out now on the Nintendo Switch system. Set off on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree seen in a dream, before discovering … the world map is empty! During your travels, you’ll acquire special artifacts. Place these artifacts wherever you’d like on the map to bring towns and dungeons to life and advance the story. Meet a colorful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters and complete quests in the vast world of Fa’Diel. Not only has the music been rearranged for this remaster, but you can also alternate between the new and original soundtrack.
- Sky: Children of the Light – From the award-winning creators behind Journey and the highly acclaimed Flower comes a ground-breaking, free-to-play social adventure that is set to warm your hearts. Welcome to the enchanting world of Sky! Hold hands and take flight in an unforgettable adventure with loved ones. Explore the seven realms of this beautifully animated kingdom with other players, where compassion, community and wonder greet you at each turn. In Sky, we arrive as the Children of the Light, spreading hope through the desolate kingdom to return fallen Stars to their constellations. Sky: Children of Light will be available on June 29.
- DISGAEA 6: Defiance of Destiny – The first new DISGAEA game in six years is here! Meet Zed, a zombie that has risen above them all except one – a God of Destruction! Can a mere Netherworld zombie rise up and destroy a god? Find out in the newest installment of the DISGAEA series! Features such as Super Reincarnation, 3D visuals (a first for this series) and adjustable gameplay settings make this the perfect game for both new and old DISGAEA fans. DISGAEA 6: Defiance of Destiny will be available on June 29.
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! – Welcome to a terrifying world of poetry and romance! In this critically acclaimed, psychological horror story, write poems for your crush and erase any mistakes along the way to ensure your perfect ending. Now’s your chance to discover why Doki Doki Literature Club is one of the most beloved psychological horror games of the decade! You play as the main character, who reluctantly joins the Literature Club in search of a romantic interest. With every poem you write and every choice you make, you’ll charm your crush and begin to unfold the horrors of school romance. Do you have what it takes to crack the code of dating sims and get the perfect ending? Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! will be available on June 30.
- Digital Spotlight
- Super Mario Party – 2021 is the year for Mario Party mania! If you’re looking forward to the recently announced Mario Party Superstars game– the next installment in the series, which launches Oct. 29 – be sure to check out Super Mario Party, which is currently available in Nintendo eShop. In the Super Mario Party game, you can now enjoy Partner Party and the classic Mario Party board-game mode online with friends and family. There are also 70 minigames available to play in the online Minigame mode. Keep the party going with up to four players across a variety of colorful boards and a multitude of madcap minigames, anytime, anywhere … and online!**
Demos:
- MONSTER HUNTER STORIES 2: WINGS OF RUIN Trial Version – A new adventure awaits you in this second installment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of MONSTER HUNTER! Will your special bond with these monsters bring hope or destruction? Become a Rider and form bonds with friendly monsters to fight alongside them as you take part in an epic story. Download the free demo Trial Version on June 25 before the full game launches on July 9.
Activities:
- DISGAEA 6: Defiance of Destiny Sweepstakes – Can a mere Netherworld zombie rise up and destroy a god? Find out in DISGAEA 6: Defiance of Destiny, available on June 29, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. My Nintendo members can earn rewards and enter the DISGAEA 6: Defiance of Destiny sweepstakes. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/5565ac7f4643cd35 to learn more about this offer.***
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- #1 Crosswords Bundle – Available June 25
- A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories – Available June 30
- Anna’s Quest – Available June 30
- Arcade Archives SEICROSS
- Arcade Space Shooter 2 in 1
- Arkan: The Dog Adventurer – Available June 30
- Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI
- Bocce – Available June 26
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Cube Blast: Match
- Cyber Hook
- Destroy All Humans! – Available June 29
- Dunk Lords
- Empire of Angels IV
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek – Available June 25
- Farm For Your Life
- Kirakira Stars Idol Project Nagisa
- Loopindex – Available June 25
- Mighty Aphid – Available June 28
- Onirike – Available June 29
- Pixel Game Maker Series ISEKAI QUARTET Adventure:Action Game
- Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire
- Promesa – Available June 25
- Puzzle Pipes
- Sakura Succubus 3
- Side B
- Summer Paws
- Super Cable Boy
- Sweet Sugar Candy – Available June 25
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Available June 25
- Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol – Available June 29
