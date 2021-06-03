E3 2021 fan registration now open

For gaming fans who want to virtually attend this year’s big E3 event, registrations are now open for all at the official website: https://e3expo.com/
Attendees can take part in digital presentations from quite a few publishers and developers such as Microsoft/Bethesda, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Gearbox, Square Enix, WB Games, Take-Two Interactive, Capcom and others. Some of the options to partake in will include panels, reveals, celebrity appearances, and a solid 4 days of entertainment and activities.
Check out the official details for what to expect, below.
As E3 2021 gets ready to kick off on Saturday, June 12, the official schedule has been revealed. In addition, fans can now register to be a part of the global four-day virtual event that will feature digital presentations from major industry publishers such as Nintendo and Microsoft, panel discussions, celebrity appearances, exciting reveals and more. Fans can register at the E3 website to gain access to the E3 2021 online portal and app, a key hub for the duration of the show.
Details around the schedule are available below, noting that some things may change leading up to the first day of the broadcast.
Schedule Overview
Hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Jacki Jing and Greg Miller, the E3 2021 broadcast will feature major publisher showcases, press conferences, industry panels, extended livestreams, special celebrity guest appearances and more.
- Saturday, June 12, broadcast pre-show starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET
- E3 2021 will kick off with press conferences from Ubisoft and Gearbox Entertainment, as well as a session with GamesBeat.
- Sunday, June 13, broadcast pre-show starts at 8:45am PT / 11:45am ET
- Microsoft’s long-awaited Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will take place starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET.
- Fans can also look forward to special presentations from SQUARE ENIX, the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show.
- Warner Bros. Games & Back4Blood and 24 Entertainment will also be featured.
- Monday, June 14, broadcast pre-show starts at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET
- Alongside press conferences from several indie developers, presentations from Take-Two Interactive, Mythical Games, Freedom Games, Razer and Capcom will take place throughout the day.
- Verizon and Intellivision will also be featured, along with a session with VENN.
- Tuesday, June 15, broadcast pre-show starts at 8:00am PT / 11:00am ET
- The last day of E3 will include Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live programming starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET.
- BANDAI NAMCO, Yooreka Games and GameSpot will also have focused events.
- The broadcast will round out with the Official E3 2021 Awards Show.
Fan AccessRegistration begins today for fans around the globe to access the E3 online portal and app. Beginning on Saturday, June 12, the portal will provide access to:
- Select Exhibitor Booths – Featuring special events, VOD content and articles, exhibitor booths will act as hubs within the portal for key announcements and game or product information tied to participating exhibitors (the full list of exhibitors with virtual booths can be found on the E3 website)
- Lounges – Online gathering spots for all E3 attendees
- Forums – Special boards for focused online discussion and sharing among attendees
- Leaderboards – Gamified elements that can be collected and displayed, encouraging fans to interact in as many ways as possible
- Profile Creation – All attendees can create and customize their own unique profiles
The online E3 2021 portal and app will also feature the E3 live broadcast, with interactive overlays that include viewer polls, featured tweets, and more.