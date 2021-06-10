Activision drops a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season Four gameplay trailer

Heads up Call of Duty players, during the Summer Game Fest event earlier today Activision revealed a hot new gameplay trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Four.
They are promising more info and a season roadmap on Monday, June 14th before the season kicks off on June 17th.
Also happening soon is the upcoming World Series of Warzone event with some big named lined up. Take a look at the details here: https://worldseriesofwarzone.com/
Check out the new footage below!
Season Four Gameplay Trailer | Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone:
A new threat is coming from above… 🛰
Season Four is landing in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone on June 17th.