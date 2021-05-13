PS5 DualSense controller gets a duo of new color options

As announced this morning on the official PlayStation Blog, Sony is finally set to release a pair of new PS5 DualSense controller color options. We totally still love the out of the box style, although for those looking for more variety they will be rolling out the soothing Cosmic Red and the sleek Midnight Black designs.
Both Cosmic Red & Midnight Black DualSense controllers will be available at retail next month at (we assume) the usual $69.99 ERP.
Check out some product shots, a trailer and more info below.
DualSense Cosmic Red & Midnight Black Reveal Trailer | PS5:
DualSense Cosmic Red & Midnight Black product shots:
Since the launch of the PS5 console last November, we’ve been delighted to hear all the amazing feedback and experiences about the DualSense wireless controller from the PlayStation community.
Today, we’re thrilled to introduce two new colors that will be joining the DualSense controller lineup starting next month: Midnight Black and Cosmic Red. Midnight Black features two subtly different shades of black with light grey detailing to reflect how we view space through the night sky, and Cosmic Red offers a striking black and red design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos.
The DualSense controller marked a radical departure from our previous controllers by delivering innovative features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers*. The features weren’t the only noticeable transformation – the bold, two-toned color choice was also a significant pivot from our previous controllers. As this marks the first release of new colors for the DualSense controller, we asked Leo Cardoso and Satoshi Aoyagi from our design team to share some additional insights about the color choice and selection process:
“Our goal is to always find designs that will surprise and entice our fans, and these new colors are the result of an extensive selection process. We wanted the new controller colors to complement each other, as well as the original DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console, so we designed the colors around the theme of ‘galaxy’ as it felt like a natural progression from the original PS5 and accessories designs.”
– Leo Cardoso
“Both Midnight Black and Cosmic Red feature a subtle blue hue, that produces unique shades of red and black. A blue hue is also present in the original DualSense wireless controller colors, so all three colors complement each other nicely. The controller’s button colors and detailing has been tailored to complement the new colors as well.
We hope these new additions will bring further joy and excitement to our fans’ gaming experience.”
– Satoshi Aoyagi
Lastly, in celebration of today’s DualSense controller announcement, we’re excited to share some insight on how developers are taking advantage of the controller’s unique features. Keep your eyes peeled on PlayStation.Blog today for a deep dive into Returnal’s robust haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support, as well as insights from other teams hard at work on new PS5 titles.
Let us know in the comments what you think of the new colors and head to playstation.com to find out more!