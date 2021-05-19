Biomutant gets a fresh new pre-launch explanation trailer

In advance of the big release of Biomutant on May 25th, THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 have dropped off a fresh new “Explanation Trailer” for their upcoming open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG.
Have a look at the new video and a handful of recent screens as well, and stay tuned for our review in the very near future!
Biomutant – Explanation Trailer:
Biomutant will release next week! We know everyone is excited but some people still might wonder how certain parts of Biomutant work, how crafting is done and what the Aura system all about. To that end, we sat down with Stefan Ljungqvist, Art & Creative Director at Experiment 101, and asked him to tell us more about the world of Biomutant. We captured it all in the new Explanation Trailer!
Biomutant screens: