The Unexpected Quest review for Nintendo Switch

Platform: PC
Publisher: OverGamez
Developer: Rionix
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E10+
The Unexpected Quest’s eShop page promises quite a bit. Adventure! Strategy! Quests! Resource management!
Here’s what you actually get out of it, though: a bland clicker game that holds your hand through every one of its mercifully-short eight chapters.
I mean, there are worse things to be. In a lot of ways, The Unexpected Quest looks and feels like one of those rip-off mobile games that’s constantly badgering you to pay real money to unlock more of the game. That it’s not probably counts as a minor victory. You only have to pay for the game once — though seeing as we’re talking about $15 for a game that feels like it should be a buck or two, I’ll leave it to you to decide whether that constitutes great value.
Unfortunately, “not being a freemium/pay-to-win game” doesn’t really count for all that much in the big scheme of things. Ideally, a game will offer something a little more interesting than gameplay that consists entirely of clicking on objects like gold, lumber, and food, using them to build more buildings, and then waiting for more gold, lumber, and food to continue the cycle. Occasionally you’ll venture into battle…but again, that consists of clicking on the monster, and waiting for your soldier to do their thing, earning you (say it with me) gold, lumber and food. As gameplay loops go, it’s not particularly fun or rewarding.
And if it’s not fun or rewarding it, why bother playing it? While I’ve certainly played worse clicker games, that doesn’t make The Unexpected Quest significantly better, and it really doesn’t mean that you need to waste your time with it.
OverGamez provided us with an Unexpected Quest Switch code for review purposes.