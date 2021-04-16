Fiery Lawyers, Cool Knights and Homesteading in Genshin Impact 1.5

The Windblume festival has flown the coop and with all the celebrating complete it’s time to go on more adventures! April 28th will bring the latest update to the free to play open world action RPG from Mihoyo, and with every update there’s new characters to recruit and new quests to take on. This update will introduce players to Eula, the Cryo based leader of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company and Yanfei, the Pyro based legal scholar from Liyue. The new quests introduced by this update include a hangout mission with Diona, a new chapter dealing with the stoic and debonair Zhongli. Those looking for more variety in boss fights will rejoice as Azhdaha, the “Lord of Vishaps and Cryo Hypostasis will make their presence known.
The biggest change is perhaps the Traveler will finally have home to call their own. The Serenitea Pot will let you channel your inner-interior designer as you customize the space within the pot to make it truly feel like home. Once you’re done you can even invite your friends to gaze upon your setup.
This update will also coincide with the release of a native PS5 client for the game, so players can take full advantage of Sony’s next generation hardware with 4k resolution, faster loading times and more vibrant effects.
Finally a glimpse of the future as Mihoyo has released concept art of the 3rd landmass which will be added to the title sometime in the future. Inazuma, the isolationist Japanese-inspired nation who worships an Electro god has been alluded to by NPCs and now we’re treated to a preview of what this land might look like. Let’s hope the Traveler will be able to set foot and explore this foreign land soon.
The cadence at which these updates are released is making sure players aren’t straying too far from the land of Teyvat. There’s still a gaping hole be filled, the game still lacks a Dendro character. Silly hashtags and controversies aside let’s hope the developers will sate this portion of the fanbase soon in an upcoming update. Otherwise players can get ready to do some homesteading April 28th when this update goes live.
Version 1.5 “Beneath the Light of Jadeite” Trailer | Genshin Impact:
Moonlight falls on the branches as a dragon’s roar rises from deep beneath the roots. A drop of sun may trickle in, but a heart of stone is not easily moved.
Deals are sealed with scarlet flames and ice-cold vengeance floods forth in waves. But far from the fight is a realm of serenity, where a gentle melody forever plays.