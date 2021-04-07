E3 2021 confirmed for June 12th

Videogame event fans — great news! The E3 is officially back on the schedule for 2021. Of course it won’t be an in-person expo quite yet, but still, it’ll be pretty exciting to have an official summer gaming event, even virtually. Regardless the digital E3 2021 will take place Saturday, June 12th through Tuesday, June 15th.
According to The ESA, companies who have committed to showing off their wares include Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games and Koch Media thus far, which more coming soon we’re assuming.
Check out the official site here for more info.
It’s “Game On.” for E3, as The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) officially unveils plans for a reimagined, all-virtual E3 2021 that will engage video game fans everywhere. With early commitments from Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games and Koch Media, and more to come, E3 2021 will take place June 12 through June 15.
Developers will be showcasing their latest news and games directly to fans around the world. The ESA will be working with media partners globally to help amplify and make this content available to everyone for free.
“For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA. “We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games.”
While maintaining E3’s longstanding position as a central destination for industry networking — where new partnerships and connections between video game publishers, developers and media are made — the digital format for E3 2021 means more people than ever can participate.
The ESA looks forward to coming back together to celebrate E3 2022 in person. In the meantime, see you online this June!