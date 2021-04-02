2K and Rey Mysterio team up to tease WWE 2K22

If you happened to miss it during the WrestleMania 37 broadcast over the weekend, WWE and 2K teased the first look at WWE 2K22.
What does the announcement trailer video show? Well, not all that much beyond a closeup of Rey, some quick snippets of in-game action along with info implying that it’s coming soon and “It Hits Different” set to some dramatic background music. Probably good enough for now! Stay tuned for more details, check out the trailer below.
WWE 2K22 Announced at WrestleMania! 👊💥:
Starring Rey Mysterio, teaser promises a WWE 2K experience that hits different
During the WrestleMania 37 broadcast, 2K and Visual Concepts revealed the very first teaser video for WWE 2K22, featuring both live-action and stunning in-game footage of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio.
In the teaser, Rey Mysterio, a high-flying lucha libre legend and one of the most exciting and decorated Superstars in WWE history, slips on his iconic mask, enters the ring, sets up his opponent, Cesaro, and connects with his electrifying 619 signature move. The video concludes with a note confirming WWE 2K22 will be coming soon and the tagline “It Hits Different.”
Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc..