Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster to be released May 25th

Everybody is all Persona this and Persona that, but most will fail to recall that Persona was actually a spin off of Megami Tensei, a series which has been in existence for over 30 years and has featured the mix of contemporary settings and the occult. Shin Megami Tensei III was originally released in 2003, allowed players to take control of a character who will become known as a Demi Fiend and their actions will shape World after Tokyo was destroyed by an event called the Conception that was triggered by a cult. Now you can relive this strange journey on current gen platforms with a HD Remaster of this title.
Announced in July of 2020, the HD Remaster will see the game re-released on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. This iteration will boost remastered visuals, dual language voice acting options, additional difficulties for those who want to enjoy the game at the pace they are comfortable with and a new scenario featuring Raidou Kuzunoha, a character who has started in other SMT titles.
The game is due for a May 25th release, but players who pre-order the digital deluxe version can play 4 days early on May 21st. The Digital version will also include an OST Sampler with songs from 4 other games in the series. Players who prefer something tangible can preorder at either GameStop, Best Buy or Amazon.