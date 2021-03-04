Nintendo eShop Update – Apex Legends, Gnosia, Spooky Chase, Everhood

Gear up Nintendo Switch players, one of the most popular battle royale experiences out there is finally dropping onto the Switch this week: Apex Legends.
Of course, there’s more… also available is Gnosia, Spooky Chase, Everhood, Kill It With Fire, SUPER METBOY!, new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate content including Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Apex Legends – Conquer with character in Apex Legends, a free-to-play* battle royale shooter featuring legendary characters with powerful abilities teaming up to battle for fame and fortune on the fringes of the Frontier. Master an ever-growing roster of diverse legends, deep tactical squad play and bold developments that level-up the battle royale experience. Apex Legends will be available on March 9. To celebrate the game’s launch, all players who jump into the game on Nintendo Switch before the end of Season 8 will get the new Legendary P.A.T.H. skin. Nintendo Switch players will be also be granted 30 free levels for their Season 8 Battle Pass (Premium sold separately). Additionally, from March 9 to March 23, players will also earn double XP.*
- Sea of Solitude: The Director’s Cut – Adventure through a beautiful and troubling world, where nothing is as it seems, to confront and conquer your fears. Sea of Solitude: The Director’s Cut takes you through a drowned city where light has been submerged in darkness, and metaphorical creatures evoke painful emotions that Kay must face and overcome. Journey with Kay by boat and on foot, navigate harsh landscapes, solve puzzles and confront the monsters to help her find her inner peace and her sea of solitude.
- Gnosia – In this adventure RPG, the crew of a drifting spaceship formulate a desperate plan for survival while facing off against a mysterious and deadly threat known as the Gnosia. The most suspicious among them will be put into cold sleep one by one in an effort to completely rid the ship of Gnosia. It’s almost impossible to tell whether each person put into cold sleep was really Gnosia or simply a poor, unfortunate scapegoat, sacrificed by the Gnosia for their own survival. Can the humans emerge victorious? Or is mankind doomed?
- Wield the “Power of the Aegis” in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – The Cloud Sea of Alrest has never seen a battle like this before! Today, Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as its newest playable DLC fighters. Prepare for a massive brawl when deploying these two formidable warriors. Challenger Pack 9 contains both Pyra/Mythra as playable fighters, a new stage based on the Cloud Sea of Alrest setting and a selection of sweeping music tracks from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Challenger Pack 9 is part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which can be purchased for $29.99 and also includes Sephiroth from the Final Fantasy series, Min Min from the ARMS game, Steve & Alex from Minecraft and two more yet-to-be announced fighters as they release. Challenger Pack 9 can also be purchased separately for $5.99.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Ace Strike – Available March 6
- America Wild Hunting – Available March 5
- Arcade Archives GUERRILLA WAR
- Ayakashi: Romance Reborn Dawn Chapter & Twilight Chapter
- Counter Recon: The First Mission
- Doug Hates His Job – Available March 5
- Dreaming Sarah – Available March 5
- Duel on Board
- Estranged: The Departure
- Everhood
- Give It Up! Bouncy
- Into A Dream
- Kill It With Fire
- Mail Mole
- My Coloring Book
- NENA – Available March 5
- NOBLE ARMADA: LOST WORLDS – Available March 8
- Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians
- Real Driving Sim
- Rock ’N Racing Bundle Off Road & Rally – Available March 5
- Ruinverse
- Spooky Chase
- Sticky Monsters
- SUPER METBOY!
- Task Force Delta – Afghanistan
* Applicable platform account and platform subscription (sold separately) may be required. Persistent internet connection and EA account required. Age restrictions apply. Includes in-game purchases.