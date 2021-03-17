NEOGEO Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 announced and released on the Nintendo Switch

For retro gaming collectors, the NEOGEO Pocket has become a somewhat pricey arena to get into. With its limited distribution during its initial run, collectors have driven the prices for the titles from this library. Thankfully people who want to just play these games have a more affordable option as SNK has been steadily releasing titles under the NEOGEO Pocket Color Selection Banner. Six titles, mostly fighting games have been released and as of March 17th 2021 with 4 additional titles to be released in a single collection.
The NEOGEO Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 adds 4 more titles to the fold at affordable $39.99. These new additions are Metal Slug 1st Mission, Metal Slug 2nd Mission, Dark Arms Beast Buster, and Big Tournament Golf. The inclusion of Metal Slug is a no brainer given it is probably it’s most famous non-fighting IP. Dark Arms is an action RPG which is a spin-off of the arcade game Beast Buster. Big Tournament Golf is one of the few sports games from the platform. Needless to say this group has definitely diversified the selection of NGPC titles that are available.
Let’s hope that this collection will sell well enough to warrant a volume 2 as there are still plenty of titles that I would love to see released (SNK vs Capcom Card Fighters Clash…where are you?). NEOGEO Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 will be available via the Nintendo eShop and a physical version will be announced somewhere down the line.
NEOGEO Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 screens/shots:
【ENG】NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol.1｜Trailer (North America):
10 handheld defining NEOGEO POCKET COLOR classics are coming to Nintendo Switch via the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol.1!