Limited Run Games to distribute the SEGA Astro City Mini Arcade in the West

Fans of Mini-consoles/Mini-arcades will no longer need to figure out exchange rates in order to purchase the SEGA Astro City Mini Arcade that was released in Asia last December. Limited Run Games, the greatest champion of physical media has announced that they will be handling the release of this in the West and like their name implies these machines will only be limited to 3500 units.
Collectors can also purchase a second controller so your friends can join in the fun and a style kit which will include a mini chair, base and marquee to turn your unit into a shrunken version of the cab you would find in a Japanese arcade. The Astro City Mini Arcade will come with 36 titles and they include favorites like Shadow Dancer, Puyo Puyo 2 and Golden Axe. Those who are interested in a box that they can actually read will need to park themselves in front of their favorite web browser on March 26th when pre-orders go live.
Check out the official product page here and see the full list of games loaded on the Astro City Mini below:
- Alex Kidd: The Lost Stars (with Stella)
- Alien Storm
- Alien Syndrome
- Altered Beast
- Arabian Fight
- Bonanza Bros.
- Columns
- Columns II
- Cotton
- Crack Down
- Cyber Police ESWAT
- Dark Edge
- Dottori Kun (Dot Race)
- Fantasy Zone
- Flicky
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe: Revenge of Death Adder
- My Hero
- Puyo Puyo
- Puyo Puyo 2
- Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R
- Puzzle & Action: Tant-R
- Rad Mobile
- Quartet 2
- Scramble Spirits
- Sega Ninja
- Shadow Dancer
- Shinobi
- Sonic Boom
- Space Harrier
- Stack Columns
- Thunder Force AC
- Virtua Fighter
- Wonder Boy
- Wonder Boy in Monster Land
- Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair