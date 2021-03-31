Atlus drops off a Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster story trailer, screens

Atlus released a new story trailer for their upcoming which gives viewers a glimpse of the story in the HD remaster of Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne. The world is gone and you will play a part in how it is rebuilt or if it gets rebuilt at all. Make alliances with demons and/or gods as you control the fate of the world.
The title will be released on May 25th for the PS4, Switch and PC, although people who pre-order the digital deluxe version can witness the Conception early on May 21st.
Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – The World’s Rebirth Trailer | PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC:
Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – story screens:
The rebirth of the world is at hand. Experience the cult classic RPG in a new way with Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster, coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on May 25!