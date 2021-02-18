«

Splatoon 3 shooting for a 2022 Nintendo Switch release

February 18th, 2021

by Paul Bryant


During yesterday’s big Nintendo Direct event, Nintendo announced a handful of new first party titles including the long-awaited 3rd installment in the Splatoon series: Splatoon 3.

The brand new Switch title is definitely Splatoon and is at least a year away, but we did get a bit of info regarding the new Splatsville gathering spot with new battlegrounds… and some screens and a trailer at least.

Check out the fun below, and stay tuned for more info from Nintendo.

Splatoon 3 screens:

Splatoon 3 – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch:

In this new game in the Splatoon series, you’ll leave Inkopolis behind and head to a new region: the Splatlands. Its heart is a new city where battle-savvy Inklings and Octolings gather: Splatsville, also known as the “City of Chaos.” Splatoon 3 introduces various features to the action-shooter series, including weapons such as the bow-weapon, customization options and movement abilities to bring to the returning 4v4 Turf Wars matches. More information about the full-fledged sequel coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022 will be revealed in the future.

