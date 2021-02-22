Loot Hero DX review for PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Also on: PC, Xbox One, Switch
A couple of months ago, I described a game called The Language of Love the easiest Platinum trophy imaginable. It was a visual novel where you didn’t have to make a single choice, and where you could simply set the game to auto-forward until the Platinum popped about 30 minutes later (or less if you fast-forwarded it, too).
Somehow, Loot Hero DX gives The Language of Love a run for its money. It’s a side-scroller where you control a knight that has to slay a dragon, only hordes of constantly regenerating monsters stand in your way.
To beat it, all you have to do is hold right on your D-pad.
Literally, that’s all there is to the entire game. Like, Loot Hero DX is so easy that I’m writing this sentence with one hand and playing the game with my other, and I actually beat a level in less than a third of the time it took me to write this. Just about the only time you need to pause in going forward is to stop for a second at one of the many upgrade points to increase your already-overpowered hero, or if you feel like running back and forth through the monsters a few times to earn extra coins. You’ll be able to fly through all nine levels, beat the dragon, and earn every trophy the game has to offer a matter of minutes. There’s technically more levels after you finish the game, except they’re just the earlier levels with a technically harder difficulty — but they’re still absurdly easy.
I’m not saying that Loot Hero DX would be better if it was harder — given that the whole thing is built around killing monsters and picking up loot as quickly as possible, I’m not sure it would even be the same game if it was harder. But I am saying that, in this state, unless you feel like paying a couple of bucks just to get a few minutes of “gameplay” and a Platinum trophy, there’s not much reason to pick this game up.
