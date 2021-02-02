Bungie reveals Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Season of the Chosen details, trailer

As promised, Bungie today blew the lid off of the next big Destiny 2: Beyond Light season, titled Season of the Chosen.
The short version, Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Season of the Chosen will go live on February 9th through May 11th, 2021 and be packed with a new campaign missions, a brand new 3-player co-op Battlegrounds activity, fresh gear, returning and new Strikes, and the return of the Guardian Games event for everyone (go Titans!).
Jump on over to the official site for tons of info, and check out the trailer and announcement below.
Bungie have announced the newest season in Destiny 2 today. Season of the Chosen will kick off on February 9th and run until May 11th. Players will enjoy new Strikes, earn new gear, fight for honor in the seasonal Battlegrounds activity, and take up the Hammer of Proving against the Cabal.
With the Pyramids and Xivu Arath destabilizing the system, Empress Caiatl, leader of the Cabal and daughter of Calus, seeks an alliance. But when she demands more than Zavala can offer, negotiations collapse, and Guardians must become the tip of the spear that strikes at her growing war council.
Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Season of the Chosen trailer:
In Season 13, Guardians will jump into the Battlegrounds, a three-player matchmade activity where they will engage in ritual combat against Caiatl’s chosen warriors. At the start of Season 13, the Devil’s Lair and Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strikes will return from the original Destiny. Later in the season the new Proving Grounds strike will unlock, pitting humanity’s champions against the Cabal’s best to determine the fate of the Last City.
New gear abounds in Season 13! Season Pass owners instantly unlock the new Seasonal Praefectus Armor Set and Exotic bow, Ticuu’s Divination, which charges multiple Solar arrows that can track several targets at once. Additionally, over 25 Exotic, Legendary, and ritual weapons will be available to collect.
