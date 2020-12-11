The Last of Us Part II takes home top honors at The Game Awards

In case you missed the big event last night (and in that case, just watch the replay of course), Naughty Dog and The Last of Us Part II took home top honors at The Game Awards 2020.
Top honors in this case means Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, Best Performance, Innovation in Accessibility and last but not least, Best Action/Adventure. We loved the experience to spite some of the “controversies”, but there was definitely quite a few other heavy hitters available this year as well that also deserve congratulations.
It was great to see Hello Games’ effort and support for No Man’s Sky be noticed, along with Hades, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Among Us also grabbing multiple awards as well.
See the full list below and stay tuned for our wrap-up.
Game of the Year
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Game Direction
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Narrative
The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross)
Best Art Direction
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE)
Best Score and Music
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masahi Hamauzu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
Best Audio Design
The Last of Us Part 2 (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Performance
Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
Games for Impact
Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Ongoing
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Best Indie
Hades (Supergiant Games)
Best Mobile, Presented by LG WING, Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon
Among Us (InnerSloth)
Best Community Support
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic/Devolver)
Innovation in Accessibility
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best VR/AR
Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
Best Action
Hades (Supergiant Games)
Best Action/Adventure
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE)
Best Role Playing
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Best Fighting
Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)
Best Family
Animal Crossings: New Horizon (Nintendo)
Best Sim/Strategy
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Sports/Racing
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
Best Multiplayer
Among Us (InnerSloth)
Best Debut Game
Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
Content Creator of the Year, Presented by Adobe
Valkyrae
Best Esports Game
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete
Heo “Showmaker” Su / League of Legends
Best Esports Team
G2 Esports / League of Legends
Best Esports Event
League of Legends World Championship 2020
Best Esports Host
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Best Esports Coach
Danny “Zonic” Sørensen