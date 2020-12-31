«

Nintendo eShop update – Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled demo

December 31st, 2020

by Paul Bryant


It’s New Year’s Eve and most of the world may be focused elsewhere, but that’s not stopping the eShop from getting a healthy selection of new games. The quality of the new games may be the best, but there are still some interesting games to check out, and if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online member, you can check out Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled from now until January 5th.

Read the full list below, and see you all again in 2021!

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

Demos:

  • Rev up Your Engines for Some Nitro-Fueled Fun – Join Crash Bandicoot in the driver’s seat once again for a Game Trial of the fully remastered Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled game, available in Nintendo eShop. Until Jan. 5, 2021, Nintendo Switch Online members will be able to take the game for a spin for some authentic racing fun.* With 40 courses, customizable vehicles, a robust set of game modes and a ton of characters to unlock, you’ll be able to have plenty of nitro-fueled adventures, with the option of local play or online multiplayer.

Nintendo eShop sales:

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

