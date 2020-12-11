Jump Force – Deluxe Edition review for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Unlock the King 3 review for Nintendo Switch, PC Rubik's Cubes are great. Chess is great. Chess and Rubik's Cube together? Not so great...

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition review for… An incredible end to one of gaming’s greatest trilogies...

Reflection of Mine review for PS4, Xbox One, Switc… A puzzle game that might just need to come with a trigger warning for suicide...