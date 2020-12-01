Genshin Impact v1.1 review for PS4, PC, iOS, Android

Two Parsecs from Earth review for PS4, Xbox One, P… A forgettable Metroidvania with one interesting trick is still forgettable...

Immortals: Fenyx Rising review for Xbox Series X, … Immortals: Fenyx Rising may draw from some familiar sources, but the end result is pretty spectacular in its own right...

Demon’s Souls review for PS5 "On the first day, Man was granted a soul. And with it, clarity."..