Nioh Remastered Collection heading to PS5, PC early next year

In a semi-confusing set of announcements this morning, Koei Tecmo revealed that a number of updated/enhanced versions of Nioh and Nioh 2 are in the works for the PS4, PS5 and PC in addition to a bundle with both remastered titles.
Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition, Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition and The Nioh Collection for the PS5 will be getting enhanced visuals thanks to 4K resolution and support up to 120fps, the ability to transfer data from the PS4 versions, and will include all of the available DLC. The same can be said for Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition for the PC in terms of visuals with the proper spec PC rig. All of these Nioh releases will happen on February 5th, 2021.
So what we’re looking at is as follows:
- Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition (PlayStation 4, PC)
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition (PS5)
- Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition (PS5)
- The Nioh Collection (PS5)
Today, KOEI TECMO America and developer Team NINJA are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of their dark fantasy action-RPG, Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition, on PC via Steam. The Complete Edition of the blockbuster title will task players with mastering the lethal arts of the samurai when it launches on February 5, 2021, pitting them against the base Nioh 2 game and all three DLC expansions: “The Tengu’s Disciple”, “Darkness in the Capital”, and the recently announced “The First Samurai”.
The Steam release of Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition will offer players the best way to experience violent Sengoku-era Japan and the deadly Dark Realm on their PCs, as they unleash devastating attacks against plagues of merciless demons as a half-human, half-supernatural yokai warrior. The game will be playable with crystal clear 4K Ultra-HD support, alongside ultra wide-screen compatibility, HDR monitor support and 144Hz monitor support, with silky-smooth gameplay at a consistent 120 FPS on compatible systems*. Combined with full mouse and keyboard customisation support, and gamepad compatibility, Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition is the most definitive version of the title available to date.
“We are extremely thankful to all of our die-hard PC fans who have patiently waited to play Nioh 2,” says producer Fumihiko Yasuda. “We are working hard here at Team NINJA to add the finishing touches to Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition, and are excited for you to experience this gripping masocore game with a wealth of graphical customization. Ready your blades, and unleash your darkness — the formidable foes await you on February 5, 2021.”
To celebrate the announcement of Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition, KOEI TECMO America released an action-packed new trailer highlighting the challenging enemies that await PC players at launch. The new trailer also reveals the ‘Valve Helmet’, a unique armor piece that will only be available to those who purchase the PC version of the game. Furthermore, those who have yet to defy death in the original game can save 70% when purchasing Nioh: Complete Edition in the Steam Sale until November 20, 2020.
