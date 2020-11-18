“GO Beyond” in the huge upcoming Pokémon GO update

This morning Niantic revealed a rather huge Pokémon GO update that’s scheduled to go live in the coming weeks.
Dubbed the “GO Beyond” update, the latest version scheduled to launch on November 30th provides the community with one thing they have been looking for for quite a while: a level cap increase (40 to 50 for now) and a rebalanced leveling system for the less hardcore players. Also on the way is numerous quality of life updates, 3 month “seasons”, Gen 6 Pokémon from the Kalos region, new events and more.
Read on or head over to the official Pokémon GO Blog for more details and check out trailer below!
GO Beyond: The Pokémon GO journey continues beyond:
Today, Niantic announced details on Pokémon GO’s GO Beyond update, the game’s largest update ever.
Starting November 30, the GO Beyond update will bring an improved leveling experience for all players, increase the level cap to 50, create streamlined events known as Seasons and introduce Pokémon originally found in the Kalos region to the game for the first time. Read more on the general details for the update here and check out specifics on the various upcoming features plus links to get more information below.
-
Leveling Up – A rebalanced leveling system, an expanded level cap to 50 and exclusive rewards for Trainers who reach level 40 before the end of the year will go into effect November 30, making Pokémon GO even more fun for both current and returning players. Additionally, new players who may not have reached the highest levels yet will find leveling up and catching up to friends more accessible than ever before. Full details are here.
-
Quality of Life Improvements – Updates to encountering and catching Pokémon, Adventure Sync, Buddy Adventure, Field Research, Gifts, and more are on the way.
-
Seasons – Trainers can expect to see a new season with major changes and new Pokémon every three months.
-
For this upcoming season, Trainers can look forward to the Season of Celebration, starting December 1, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. local time, where Trainers will be able to participate in a series of in-game events where Pokémon from different regions (including the Kalos region) will appear.
-
At the end of this Season, a brand new global event experience will also be introduced. In addition to regular changes at the start of each season, Trainers can also expect to see mega updates to Mega Pokémon throughout, and changes to the GO Battle League format, rankings and rewards structure.
-
Full details are here.
-
Gen 6 Pokémon – Starting December 2, Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region will start appearing in Pokémon GO, including: Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Fletchling, Pyroar, and more. There will be a number of related events and initiatives Trainers can look forward to, including a Special Celebration Event and the Mysterious Raid Egg. Full details are here.
-
Events – To help get Trainers excited for the debut of the GO Beyond update on November 30, Trainers can look forward to bonuses and events, including the 12 Days of Friendship which kicks off today, December Community Day and Holiday Events. Full details are here.