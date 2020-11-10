«

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Find Truth Beyond The Tale trailer is live

Categories:

News, PC, Previews, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Videos and Trailers, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

November 10th, 2020

by Paul Bryant


If you missed out on the Destiny 2 in-game live blackout event yesterday night, this is all you need to know. A few planets got consumed by the darkness and wiped off the map and The Traveler healed itself. So now Beyond Light begins, with a new Destiny 2 expansion launch, a new season of content, and a new trailer. And all it took was a traumatic event to make it all happen.

Check out the new trailer, and we’ll be sure to see you around Europa, Guardians. We’re super excited about the next-gen optimizations coming next month, but high quality backwards compatibility on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and free Game Pass launch isn’t bad for now.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Find Truth Beyond The Tale:

“None of us will ever escape the endless cyle of war between Light and Dark unless we look for truth beyond the tale.”

Both Guardians and the Fallen Eliksni have a deep history with the Light. Now with the Darkness’ inevitable return a conflict awaits on Europa.

Buy Now
See larger image

Destiny 2: Forsaken – Legendary Collection – PlayStation 4 (Video Game)

Manufacturer:  Activision Inc.
ESRB Rating: 
Platform: 
Genre: 

New From: $17.95 In Stock
buy now

Tags: , , , , , , , ,