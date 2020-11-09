Cozy up with Sony’s Ultimate PS5 FAQ

If you’re looking to spend some part of your day learning about every facet of the upcoming PlayStation 5 imaginable, here’s your chance! Sony dropped a massive one page FAQ onto the PlayStation Blog which runs through basically any topic you can think of… from potential SSD replacement options, to backwards compatibility, to web browsers and more.
In fact we just learned that long-pressing the DualSense Wireless Controller’s mute button actually mutes the entire console and controller’s audio output and input, including your TV/home theater speakers and headset.
It’s pretty exhaustive FAQ, but informative, so jump on over to the PS Blog here for all the fun.
The PlayStation 5 officially launches on Thursday, November 12th, 2020. Read up on our console impressions, right here.