Check out the Cyberpunk 2077 official gameplay trailer, new Night City Wire episode

We can’t keep up with CD PROJEKT RED’s increasing pace of Cyberpunk 2077 information and media reveals lately. Just a couple of days after the first Xbox One X/Series X footage, we now have both the next episode of Night City Wire video series and official gameplay footage of the game.
Night City Wire: Episode 5 dug deeper into the making of the score and soundtrack, the JALI facial animation and lip sync system, and of course, Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand. More importantly, we get new official gameplay footage to check out and hold us off until the December 10th, 2020 release.
Check out the details below and media below.
Cyberpunk 2077 — Official Gameplay Trailer:
Cyberpunk 2077 — Night City Wire: Episode 5:
The show started with the reveal of an action-packed trailer focusing on Johnny Silverhand and the unique connection he shares with the game’s protagonist, V. This was followed up by a behind-the-scenes video with Keanu Reeves talking about his transformation into Night City’s iconic rebel rockerboy, with a look at voice and motion capture recording sessions.
In Score and Music, Marcin Przybyłowicz (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt), P.T. Adamczyk (GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales), and Paul Leonard-Morgan (Dredd, Limitless, Battlefield: Hardline), together with collaborating musicians, talk about crafting atmospheric original music for the upcoming video game.
Gamers looking to get into the mood for Cyberpunk 2077 can now also check out the freshly released Original Score EP, featuring 6 tracks for a total of 22 minutes listening time. The EP is available now on a selection of popular digital music streaming and distribution platforms.
Next, with JALI the episode turned its focus to the innovative technological solution used in Cyberpunk 2077 to power facial expressions and lip sync for characters in the game. The video provides insight into how JALI makes performances immersively realistic across 11 fully localized languages.
Just before the show ended, the Official Gameplay Trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 made its debut. Over 5 minutes long, the feature highlights an assortment of aspects of the open world, action-adventure story players will be engaging in upon launch, complimented with never-before-scene footage showcasing the experiences awaiting in the dark future.
Cyberpunk 2077 will release December 10th, 2020, for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Stadia. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles. At a later date, a free upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of next-gen hardware, will become available for owners of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions respectively.