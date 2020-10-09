Xbox Games Store Update – The Survivalists, Smart Moves, Ikenfell, FIFA 21, Area 86

Not the largest selection of new digital Xbox titles this week, but certainly more than enough for gamers looking for fresh games to check out.
In no particular order, there’s The Survivalists, Smart Moves, Ikenfell, FIFA 21 Standard Edition, Area 86, Ben 10: Power Trip, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Neighbours back From Hell and more!
There’s also this week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale. And as always, see all the latest and greatest releases here on the Xbox Games Store.
FIFA 21 Standard Edition
FIFA 21 Dual Entitlement includes Xbox One X and Xbox Series X|S games. Win as one in EA SPORTS FIFA 21 with new ways to team up and express yourself on the street and in the stadium. Powered by Frostbite, FIFA 21 raises the game with fresh features
The Survivalists
A World of Adventure and Possibilities! The island is alive! Your newfound home will change with day/night cycles as you explore and uncover its secrets.
Ben 10: Power Trip
Ben Tennyson and his family are all set for a relaxing European vacation – until evil Hex awakens four mysterious crystals and summons monstrous visitors from the Void.
Smart Moves
“Smart Moves” is a puzzle with a strong roguelike feel. Different worlds with levels of increasing difficulty, sneaky monsters, unexpected obstacles and great treasures await you.
Reflection of Mine
Help Lilly Witchgan, a young girl who has dissociative identity disorder. Discover which personality is the real one and uncover a dark plot as Lilly navigates her mindscape.
Dark Grim Mariupolis
Introducing “Dark Grim Mariupolis”, a point’n’click adventure game set in a world, combining noir, Greek mythology, magic, mysticism, hopeless entourage of Greco-Roman Age of Decadence and stifling everyday routine.
Neighbours back From Hell
Did you know that “Schadenfreude” is a German word defined as the concept of finding joy in someone else’s misfortune? It is also the main idea on which Neighbours back From Hell is built.
RIDE 4
RIDE 4 leverages Smart Delivery allowing access to both the Xbox One title and Xbox Series X|S title when available. Are you ready to live the best gaming experience that a motorcycle fan can get?
Aery – Sky Castle
Aery – Sky Castle is a very unique flight game featuring a little bird that discovers an unknown world full of beauty and dreamy landscapes, little environmental riddles, and other surprises.
Ikenfell
A turn based-tactical RPG about a group of troublesome magic students. Use timing mechanics to power your spells and block attacks, explore the twisted halls of a vast magic school, fight challenging monsters and bosses, find tons of hidden treasure, and uncover dark secrets never meant to be found.
Area 86
Welcome to Area 86, a physics-based escape room puzzle game. The secret space station AI has gone rogue, and it’s your task to stop it!
Skatemasta Tcheco
Pulverize and destroy with a smile on your face in this retro-style skateboard platformer! Tcheco is back for another herculean journey on his shiny new skateboard.
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
Nickelodeon Kart Racers is back and we’re kicking it into overdrive! In Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, you can select from 30 playable racers and 70 team members to assemble your ultimate pit crew.
9th Dawn III
9th Dawn III is a huge 2D open world Role Playing Game and collectathon dungeon crawler packed full of adventure!