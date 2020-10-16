Xbox Games Store Update – Cloudpunk, NHL 21, Tears of Avia, Cake Bash, Foregone

There’s certainly no shortage of new digital titles hitting the Xbox One this week — not by any means. In fact it seems like one of the larger batch of new games to hit the console in quite a while.
Some of the options to potentially check out include Cloudpunk, NHL 21, Tears of Avia, Cake Bash, Foregone, Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition, Two Parsecs From Earth, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout and several others.
There’s also this week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale. And as always, see all the latest and greatest releases here on the Xbox Games Store.
9 Monkeys of Shaolin
MASTER YOUR ART, MASTER YOUR DESTINY. In this beat ’em up game you’ll play as the Chinese fisherman Wei Cheng who wants to avenge the death of his friends and family.
NHL 21
Recognize Greatness in EA SPORTS™ NHL® 21. In EA SPORTS NHL 21, it’s the most creative, inventive and fearless players that are worth celebrating.
Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
Play as Ryan and an expanded roster of friends, with 12 new USA-themed drivers including American Titan, Kansas Gus, New York Lexa and more.
Cloudpunk
A neon-noir story in a rain-drenched cyberpunk metropolis. It’s your first night on the job working for the Cloudpunk delivery service. Two rules: Don’t miss a delivery and don’t ask what’s in the package.
Raji: An Ancient Epiс
The story of Raji: An Ancient Epic begins with the start of a new war between the demons and the gods.
This is the Zodiac Speaking
This is the Zodiac Speaking is a fact-based single-player psychological thriller based on the story of Zodiac, one of the most famous never-caught serial killers.
Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut
Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut is a powder keg of high octane, hair-whipping, hip shaking action!
The Jackbox Party Pack 7
Five new incredible party games to liven up any gathering!
Tears of Avia
Customise Your Party To Your Own Play Style – Tears of Avia is a strategy RPG and turn-based tactics game that richly rewards build-craft.
Dustoff Z
Get those blades spinning and load up on guns and ammo, the time has come to rebuild humanity! Dustoff Z is a game about maneuvering combat-helicopters in one of the harshest weather conditions possible – A Zombie Apocalypse.
Two Parsecs From Earth
Robot Z3-L1’s ship has crash landed on an inhospitable planet called Dimidium filled with alien landscapes and hostile surroundings.
Katana Zero XB1
Katana ZERO is a stylish neo-noir, action-platformer featuring breakneck action and instant-death combat. Slash, dash, and manipulate time to unravel your past in a beautifully brutal acrobatic display.
Cake Bash
Fight to be the tastiest cake in Cake Bash! A frantic four player party game where adorable drawn-to-life cakes beat the crumbs out of each other.
Space Crew Pre-Order & Launch Week Bundle
Space Crew Pre-Order & Launch Week Bundle Contains: Bomber Crew – Full Game Space Crew – Full Game With every purchase of Space Crew until the 22nd October 2020, you will receive Bomber Crew absolutely FREE, available to play right away!
Monster Prom: XXL
There’s only 3 weeks left until prom and you haven’t got a date yet..and you’re a monster. But that’s okay ‘cause at your high-school everyone else is too!
ReTurn – One Way Trip
Re:Turn – One Way Trip tells the terrifying story of five college friends on a post-graduation vacation.
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD
G’day, mate! Are you ready to explore the wilds of the Australian Outback in this remastered version of the classic game, TY the Tasmanian Tiger?
Shadow Gangs
Shadow Gangs is an arcade style ninja action game. The graphics are HD hand drawn and traditional style animated. The soundtrack was made by a lead guitarist over a 5 years period.
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
Hit the road in this massive sequel to the million-selling Cook, Serve, Delicious! series as you travel across the United States to participate in the Iron Cook Foodtruck Championships with your trusty robot crew Whisk (voiced by @negaoryx) and Cleaver (voiced by @havanarama).
Brunswick Pro Billiards
Brunswick Pro Billiards is the most realistic and immersive billiards game available for any platform. This is an officially licensed Brunswick product featuring real pool tables, pool cues, and billiard ball sets.
Brotherhood United
Run and gun to rescue your friends, but don’t forget the beer! When a friend is captured, it’s up to the rest of the brotherhood to pick up their guns and take down the enemy army! In this pixelated action platformer, you’ll run, jump, shoot and dodge roll your way through the opposition to bring your buddy back.
Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes
This game is a unique mix of rogue-like with dungeon exploration, RPG, turn-based tactics and collectible card game. At the base of the turn-based system are not turns, but time.
Foregone
Years after a devastating war, the city of Calagan is once again besieged by an all-corrupting force known as the Harrow.
Torchlight III
It’s been a century since the events of Torchlight II, and the Ember Empire is in decline. In Torchlight III, Novastraia is again under threat of invasion and it’s up to you to defend against the Netherim and its allies.
Red Wings: Aces of the Sky
Red Wings: Aces of the Sky is a dynamic action game that will show you amazing battles straight from the pages of history in a brand new arcade gameplay style.
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
G.I. Joe and Cobra are back! G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout is a classic team-based third-person shooter where you play as your favorite characters from Team G.I. Joe and Team Cobra.
Remothered: Broken Porcelain
Broken Porcelain brings an abundance of welcome changes to the series, introducing new gameplay and storytelling elements that breathe new life into the characters and an unprecedented level of immersion in this haunting adventure – perfect for both new and returning fans to the series.