Ubi releases Watch Dogs: Legion story, post-launch trailers & season pass info

Ubisoft today dropped off some brand new info and media for Watch Dogs: Legion which includes details on the post-launch support, a pair of trailers and a batch of new screens too.
First up though, while the game will hit current gen consoles, Stadia and PC beginning on October 19th, 2020 (and next-gen with their respective November launch dates) the online multiplayer mode will come a bit later as part of a December 3rd, 2020 game update.
Ubi is also planning a few single player expansions as well, which are slated for 2021. And of course there will be a season pass which will provide access to some exclusive storyline missions and other future content and features, and also the original Watch Dogs Complete Edition.
Have a look at the story trailer, post-launch content trailer, screens and details.
Watch Dogs: Legion – Story Trailer:
Watch Dogs: Legion – Post-Launch Trailer:
Watch Dogs: Legion screens:
Today, Ubisoft released the story trailer for Watch Dogs: Legion that places the fate of London in players’ hands. Zero-Day, an unknown entity, has framed the secret underground resistance, DedSec, for the bombings that contributed to the fall of London. In Watch Dogs: Legion, players must fight to liberate London by building a resistance.
Led by Ubisoft Toronto, Watch Dogs: Legion will release on October 29, 2020 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia and for Windows PC on Epic Games and Uplay. The game will also be available on UPLAY+**, Ubisoft’s subscription service. Watch Dogs: Legion will also release on Xbox Series X | S on November 10 and digitally on PlayStation 5 alongside the console on November 12. The physical version of the game on PlayStation 5 will be available on November 24. Watch Dogs: Legion will also be available on Amazon Luna when the Ubisoft channel launches.
Ubisoft also announced that the Online multiplayer mode of Watch Dogs: Legion will be available on December 3 as part of a free game update for all Watch Dogs: Legion players. Watch Dogs: Legion has a robust post-launch plan that will bring fresh content to the single-player mode, and introduce online multiplayer modes.
The Online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion will include the following features as part of the December 3 free update:
- Free-roam open-world co-op where players can team up with their friends for up to four-player co-op and explore the city of London and participate in side activities
- New co-op missions for two-to-four players using new co-op gameplay mechanics and giving players the opportunity to recruit the perfect team
- Four-player co-op Tactical Ops missions which will require teamwork and efficiency
- The first available Player-vs-Player (PvP) mode, Spiderbot Arena, where four-to-eight players control armed spiderbots and compete in a high intensity free-for-all deathmatch
New free content for the single-player mode will be available in a future update in 2021, and will include:
- New characters with new abilities
- New mission content
- A New Game Plus mode
Additionally, players who acquire the Season Pass of Watch Dogs: Legion will get access to Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline, a new storyline which includes Aiden Pearce from the original Watch Dogs game and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2, fully playable in the single player campaign and online, along with two other characters which were unveiled today:
- Darcy, a member of the Assassin Order, thanks to a cross-over with Assassin’s Creed
- Mina, a subject of transhuman experiments, who possesses the ability to mind control individuals
In addition to the unique playable characters and Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline story expansion, the Season Pass will offer extra DedSec missions, the original Watch Dogs Complete Edition from 2014***, and more. The Season Pass of Watch Dogs: Legion is available for purchase as part of the Gold, Ultimate and Collector editions.
Built with a next-gen concept, Watch Dogs: Legion introduces “Play as Anyone,” a never-before-seen gameplay innovation created by Ubisoft Toronto**, the studio behind Watch Dogs: Legion. Play as Anyone gives players the entire city of London to choose their roster of resistance members from. Every single person in the open world can be recruited and played, is unique and has a backstory, personality and skillset. Watch Dogs: Legion will also support hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing on Xbox Series X and full ray-tracing support on Nvidia RTX-equipped PC devices, bringing real-time ray-tracing reflections to the streets of London. Players who purchase Watch Dogs: Legion on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade their game to the next-gen version (Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5) at no additional cost****.
In Watch Dogs: Legion, London is facing its downfall. Amidst the growing unrest of a restless London, an unknown entity named Zero-Day has framed secret underground resistance DedSec for coordinated bombings across London. In the aftermath, criminal opportunists from every corner of London took hold and filled the void left by a defeated government. As a member of DedSec, players will be going up against those criminal opportunists in Watch Dogs: Legion; sadists, mercenaries, cybercriminals, and more; they’ll have to be prepared for a variety of situations. Players must recruit members into their DedSec Resistance to take on these criminal opportunists, liberate London and uncover the identity of Zero-Day.
