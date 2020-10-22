PS5 media apps at launch include Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch, more

[Update: Crunchyroll PS5 video app also confirmed for launch]
With only a few weeks before launch, Sony is still slow-dripping details of the PlayStation 5 for us all. Today’s nugget of info is regarding the video and audio streaming apps which will be available at launch and beyond.
Sony confirmed most of the usual slate of apps including Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch, Crunchyroll and YouTube, and also finally, Apple TV/Apple TV+. Apple hasn’t stepped into the console media streaming space yet, but it’s nice to see that they finally are (as previously rumored). Apple TV will also hit the PS4 as well.
Some post-launch services still on the way include Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, Peacock and others.
Check out the details from the official PlayStation Blog below.
Hi, everybody! We know that for many of you, your PlayStation console doesn’t get shut off when you’re done playing games. Entertainment like movies, TV shows, music, and gaming livestreams only add to the PlayStation experience. As we continue on our road to PS5 launch, we’re pleased to announce some of the entertainment apps* scheduled to hit the PS5 console on day one, with more apps to come in the future.
Apple TV
- Enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, new and popular movies, and personalized, curated recommendations on the Apple TV app. That means users can enjoy Apple Originals like Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, and The Morning Show through Apple TV+, subscribe to premium channels, and buy or rent movies and TV shows and access past purchases from Apple. The Apple TV app will also be available on PS4.
Disney+
- The dedicated home for movies, shows, shorts, and originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. From original series like The Mandalorian, to fan favorites like The Simpsons, you can watch your favorite stories right from your PS5 console.
Netflix
- Catch up on top entertainment hits such as Stranger Things, The Haunting of Bly Manor and more. With thousands of TV episodes and movies in Netflix’s library, there’s plenty to choose from.
Spotify
- Listen while you play. Just as with PS4, users can play their favorite songs as background music in-game with Spotify. You can choose from more than 60 million songs while you’re battling bosses or roaming through an open-world adventure.
Twitch
- With a deeply integrated Twitch experience on PS5, you can now watch or livestream your favorite gameplay and chat live about the best moments with fellow gamers throughout the many diverse and dynamic communities.
YouTube
- Also integrated with PS5, you can broadcast and share your epic gameplay moments directly to your YouTube channel, or sit back and watch new and trending content shared from around the world.
Additional streaming apps* coming to PS5 include Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, Peacock, and more.
As we showed in our tour of the PS5 User Experience, there will be a dedicated space exclusively for media entertainment. It’s located right next to the Game home screen, so you can quickly switch between Game or Media content.
Within the Media space, you’ll no longer need to download entertainment apps through PS Store — it’s all in the Media space. Creating dedicated Game and Media spaces for the PS5 user experience will make it fast and easy to switch between gaming and entertainment content whenever you want. The PS5 console also features a new Control Center that makes controlling your music easier than ever before, so you can quickly switch between channels, skip, and pause your music.
At the launch of the PS5 console, there will be a new Media Remote to conveniently navigate and control the entertainment experience on PS5. Users can power on the PS5 console and quickly navigate media with built-in play/pause, fast forward and fast reverse controls. The remote also lets users adjust volume and power settings on compatible TVs, and also features dedicated launch buttons for the following entertainment apps*, Disney+ Netflix, Spotify and YouTube.
We hope you’ll enjoy this experience once PS5 launches in November.
*Internet and account for PlayStation Network required. Streaming services may require paid subscription and are not available in all countries.