Nintendo eShop Update – Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Röki, Cloudpunk, Dream

Ready… go! There are tons of new digital games hitting the Nintendo eShop this week, with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit probably leading the way.
Other new titles launching this week include Röki, Cloudpunk, Dream, Castle of no Escape, Space Crew, The Jackbox Party Pack 7 and quite a bit more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – The fast-paced racing action of the Mario Kart series is speeding into the real world. Using a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite system, you control a physical kart and race it on custom courses you create in your own home. Square off against Bowser Jr. and the Koopalings in eight unique Grand Prix cups. Each race will show off different customizations that you can use on your own course. Bring your imagination to life as your real-world surroundings transform into the ultimate Mario Kart competition. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be available on Oct. 16. (Note: The physical Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit product is required to play the game.)
- Röki – Every dark fairytale has its monster. Röki is an adventure game inspired by Scandinavian folklore, underpinned by a touching narrative, an alluring art style, ancient puzzles and atmospheric exploration. Join Tove on a fantastical journey to save her family – a journey that takes her deep into a hidden and long forgotten world of lost folklore filled with strange locations and even stranger creatures. Explore the ancient wilderness, solve its mysteries and save your family in this modern adventure game for all.
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 – Five new incredible party games to liven up any gathering! Check out the say-anything threequel Quiplash 3, the collaborative chaos game The Devils and the Details, the drawing fighting game Champ’d Up, the on-the-spot public-speaking game Talking Points or the pop culture guessing game Blather Round. Play with your phone, tablets or computers. No extra controllers needed!
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Need some course inspiration for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit? Try out Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and burn rubber across Mushroom Kingdom raceways – underwater, in the sky and even up-side-down in zero-g. You can select from a massive roster of characters, karts and tracks. The Inklings from the Splatoon series appear as all-new guest characters, along with returning favorites, such as King Boo, Dry Bones and Bowser Jr. Return to your Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit courses armed with an arsenal of ideas and a boost of that undeniable Mario Kart energy. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now available in Nintendo eShop.
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin – Available Oct. 16
- Along the Edge
- Alpaca Ball: Allstars
- Arcade Archives ARABIAN
- Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials
- Bricks Pinball
- Bright Paw – Available Oct. 16
- Brunswick Pro Billiards
- Burst Shooter
- Castle of no Escape
- Cloudpunk
- Crown Trick – Available Oct. 16
- Dead Z Meat
- Dadish
- Dream
- Dustoff Z
- Electronic Super Joy 2
- Fight
- Green Hell
- HARDCORE MECHA
- HyperBrawl Tournament – Available Oct. 20
- Inside Grass: A little adventure
- Juiced!
- Kaptain Brawe: A Brawe New World
- Outpost Delta – Available Oct. 20
- Postal REDUX – Available Oct. 16
- Ring of Pain
- Road 3 Pack
- Rock ’N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally – Available Oct. 16
- Seers Isle
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut
- Shoot 1UP DX
- Space Avenger: Empire of Nexx
- Space Crew
- Super Arcade Racing
- Super Dragonfly Chronicles – Available Oct. 17
- TERROR SQUID
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7
- This is the Zodiac Speaking
- Tricky Spider
- Two Parsecs From Earth – Available Oct. 16
- Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed – Available Oct. 16