New Yakuza: Like a Dragon media shows off the fun new minigame activities

Who cares all about that Yakuza story and beat-em-up stuff when you can check out new minigame activities in Yakuza: Like a Dragon such as kart racing, arcades, darts, batting cages, movie theaters, school tests and more within the game. There’s also English renditions of a number of the more well-known karaoke songs.
Check out the new trailer, screens/art and info below! Yakuza: Like a Dragon launches on November 10th, 2020 for the PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The PS5 version has been set as March 2nd, 2021.
Yakuza: Like a Dragon | The Quest Begins:
Yakuza: Like a Dragon activity screens:
SEGA has released a new trailer, “The Quest Begins” for its one-of-a kind RPG Yakuza: Like a Dragon. In the trailer, the down-and-out Yakuza scrapper, Ichiban Kasuga, describes his videogame-esque heroic journey that will take him through an amazing array of minigames in a veritable underworld playground. Yokohama features a plethora of fun and hilarious distractions, including kart racing, batting cages, SEGA arcades, high-octane vocational school tests, and the ability to manage and grow your own company! Ichiban and his ragtag crew of friends have endless fun activities to engage with as they try to restore justice to the streets of Yokohama.
That’s not all, though; the end of “The Quest Begins” features a special surprise. For the first time in the series’ history, Yakuza: Like a Dragon features English renditions of fans’ most beloved karaoke songs from previous entries in the series, as well as several brand-new songs.
The full list of English-voiced karaoke songs includes:
- Baka Mitai (I’ve Been a Fool)
- Hell Stew
- Like a Butterfly
- Machine Gun Kiss
- Spring Breeze
- The Future I Dreamed Of
Yakuza: Like a Dragon launches on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows 10 and Steam on Nov. 10, 2020. The Xbox Series X | S versions will offer a Smart Delivery upgrade path for Xbox One owners of the game, and the PlayStation 4 owners will receive a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version, both physical and digital, upon its release on March 2, 2021.
An experience like no other, Yakuza: Like a Dragon brings dynamic RPG gameplay to the series, with an epic adventure that combines the intense brawls, crushing drama, and over the top hilarity that the Yakuza series is known for. The game also features voice acting from a dynamic cast of actors, including George Takei, Kaiji Tang, Andrew Morgado, Greg Chun and Elizabeth Maxwell.