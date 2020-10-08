Jump into Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Season 2 right now

Get ready all you fall guys and gals out there, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Season 2 officially kicks off right… now!
Update your PS4 and PC and grab the latest update and start the journey towards earning more jelly bean crowns ASAP. The new content includes 4 new Medieval-themed levels, reworked original levels, tons of new costumes, customizable content and more.
Check out the launch trailer, screens and details below.
Fall Guys Season 2 – Jump In Now!
Fall Guys Season 2 screens:
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout catapults the world’s most memeable jelly beans into a world of Medieval mayhem with the long-awaited launch of Season 2. Starting today, players will revel among knockabout knights, pugilistic paladins and vivacious vikings in a full season of new Rounds, costumes, emotes and more as they lay siege to the Middle Ages.
Key Features
- 4 new Medieval Rounds enter the rotation (with more on the way soon)
- Hoopsie Legends – Teamwork (sometimes) makes the dream work
- Knight Fever – Our most challenging Gauntlet yet
- Egg Siege – Tactical scrambling action
- Wall Guys – Build it up, tear it down
- A full Season Pass of new costumes, emotes and more
- A fresh new Featured store schedule for the duration of the season
- A suite of new features, including a Show Selector
The all-new Show Selector collects a carefully selected roster of shows, including some extra special limited-time events. Each show features a themed playlist of Rounds to suit different playstyles, such as Gauntlet and Survival Showdowns.
Last, but certainly not least, existing Rounds have all been given a fresh lick of paint. It turns out hosting millions of shows takes its toll on our classic courses, so it was time to give them a little TLC.