«

»

Jump into Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Season 2 right now

Categories:

News, Screenshots, Videos and Trailers

October 8th, 2020

by Paul Bryant


Get ready all you fall guys and gals out there, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Season 2 officially kicks off right… now!

Update your PS4 and PC and grab the latest update and start the journey towards earning more jelly bean crowns ASAP. The new content includes 4 new Medieval-themed levels, reworked original levels, tons of new costumes, customizable content and more.

Check out the launch trailer, screens and details below.

Fall Guys Season 2 – Jump In Now!

Fall Guys Season 2 screens:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout catapults the world’s most memeable jelly beans into a world of Medieval mayhem with the long-awaited launch of Season 2. Starting today, players will revel among knockabout knights, pugilistic paladins and vivacious vikings in a full season of new Rounds, costumes, emotes and more as they lay siege to the Middle Ages.

Key Features

  • 4 new Medieval Rounds enter the rotation (with more on the way soon)
    • Hoopsie Legends – Teamwork (sometimes) makes the dream work
    • Knight Fever – Our most challenging Gauntlet yet
    • Egg Siege – Tactical scrambling action
    • Wall Guys – Build it up, tear it down
  • A full Season Pass of new costumes, emotes and more
  • A fresh new Featured store schedule for the duration of the season
  • A suite of new features, including a Show Selector

The all-new Show Selector collects a carefully selected roster of shows, including some extra special limited-time events. Each show features a themed playlist of Rounds to suit different playstyles, such as Gauntlet and Survival Showdowns.

Last, but certainly not least, existing Rounds have all been given a fresh lick of paint. It turns out hosting millions of shows takes its toll on our classic courses, so it was time to give them a little TLC.

Buy Now
See larger image

$50 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code] (Software Download)

New From: $50.00 In Stock
buy now

Tags: , , ,