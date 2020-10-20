Destiny 2: Beyond Light story trailer shines bright

The anticipated release of Destiny 2: Beyond Light is approaching rapidly, so Bungie today dropped off a fresh new story trailer and additional details for the big, delayed expansion.
This new Destiny 2: Beyond Light story trailer, besides showing off some fun looking gameplay, focuses on the background of a number of the major players involved in Beyond Light including some returning/familiar faces such as Variks, Eris and the Drifter, and some new ones including Eramis and her quartet of lieutenants.
Destiny 2 – Beyond Light – Story Reveal Trailer:
Destiny 2: Beyond Light goes live on November 10th, 2020 on all platforms.
THE COMING STORM
A growing divide echoes in our collective unconscious. Precious gifts bestowed by the Traveler. Unspeakable evil brought forth by the Pyramids. As division spreads and distrust grows between alliances long thought unbreakable, the truths we hold dear will be questioned.
Guardian, is there more to the Darkness than we thought?
ERAMIS
The deadly Kell of Darkness seeks to restore the glory of her people. To exact revenge on the Traveler for abandoning them. To forge Eliksni culture anew, free from the weight of its past. Now imbued with the power of Stasis, she has found the ultimate tool to achieve her aims.
HOUSE SALVATION ELITES
Eramis’s lieutenants — Atraks, Kridis, Phylaks, Praksis. The highest-ranking and most trusted subjects of the Fallen Kell of Darkness. Skilled Stasis wielders, they are as lethal as they are loyal; potent foes who will stop at nothing to advance Eramis’s cause.
VARIKS
After helping Uldren Sov escape the Prison of Elders, Variks has only recently emerged from hiding. An uneasy ally in the fight against Eramis, he is a shrewd opportunist who wants to do good, even if his choices are always suspect.
THE EXO STRANGER
The mysterious Exo has not been seen since the fall of the Black Garden. With exceptional insight into the future, she has made Europa her home. Her experience will guide Guardians’ understanding of the power of Stasis.
ERIS MORN
A survivor of unspeakable horrors, Eris is a former Hunter who has dedicated her life to understanding – and defeating – the Darkness. Now she answers The Exo Stranger’s call… and the lure of Stasis.
THE DRIFTER
Smooth talker. Scavenger. Hustler. The Drifter is all of these things and more. A Lightbearer from the earliest days of the Last City, he has long boasted of his connection to the Darkness. For him, it’s not about right or wrong. It’s about survival.