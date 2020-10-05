Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – beta trailer is live

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is set to kick off in just a few short days for the PS4; Thursday, October 8th, 2020 for early access folks, and October 10th for the remainder of PS4 population. And to tease everyone Activision just dropped off a brand new beta trailer showing off what to expect from the event.
Oh and non-PS4 players will be able to get their hands on the beta the following weekend, October 17th.
Check out the trailer below.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Beta Trailer:
Jump into the Cold War Beta on PS4 starting this Thursday, October 8 for pre-order Early Access players and October 10 for ALL PS4 players. Available on all platforms the following weekend.