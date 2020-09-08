Xbox Series S details, price, launch date revealed [Update: trailer]

[Update, check out the announcement trailer]
Xbox Series S – World Premiere Reveal Trailer:
Well, the cat is officially out of the bag. The cheaper of the two Xbox Series consoles has been officially revealed… sorta. Some overnight leaks forced Microsoft’s hand and they confirmed some of the details early this morning.
Alongside the Xbox Series X, the cheaper, digital-only Xbox Series S will launch at retail on November 10th, 2020 for only $299.99. It’ll be missing some of the super powerful guts and enhancements of it’s bigger Xbox Series X brother (which is said to be launching at $499.99), and will apparently be tuned to output a maximum resolution of 1080p but with rendering quality that matches up and most importantly will be compatible with all of the Series X games.
Stay tuned for an event later today (we think) with more details!
👀 Let’s make it official!
Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP).
Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq
— Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020