Get your first look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Zombies mode

What’s a little Call of Duty release these days without the beloved Zombies co-op mode?
Knowing this, Activision has revealed a brand new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Zombies mode trailer, some screens and a bit more info via the official Call of Duty blog, here.
Check out the goods below! Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to launch on November 13th, 2020.
No Black Ops game is complete without Zombies, and this four-person co-op mode is set to take veterans and newcomers alike on a bold and terrifying journey that expands on an iconic part of the Call of Duty franchise. Just like Multiplayer, squads in Zombies can be formed across platforms and generations, marking the first time in franchise history this co-op mode is available via cross-play and cross-gen.
For a lot more intel on Cold War Zombies, head to the Call of Duty Blog post here:
blog/page?id=Call-of-Duty- Black-Ops-Cold-War-Zombies-A- New-Beginning&src=agb