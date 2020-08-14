Xbox Games Store Update – UFC 4, Bite the Bullet, Faeria, Darkestville Castle

There’s quite an extensive collection of new digital titles populating the Xbox Games Store this week, most of which are listed below.
A couple of callouts include UFC 4, Bite the Bullet, Faeria, Darkestville Castle, The Explorer Of Night, Boomerang Fu, The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines and much more!
There’s also this week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale. And as always, see all the latest and greatest releases here on the Xbox Games Store.
Car Mechanic Simulator Classic
Car Mechanic Simulator Classic challenges players to repair, paint, tune and drive cars. Build and expand your repair service empire in this incredibly detailed and highly realistic simulation game, where attention to car detail is astonishing
Cooking Simulator
Play one of the best cooking games! Take control of a highly polished, realistic kitchen equipped with all kinds of utensils and stands.
UFC 4
Shape Your Legend in EA SPORTS UFC 4. In EA SPORTS UFC 4 the fighter you become is shaped by your fight style, your achievements, and your personality.
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Game Preview)
For as long as historians can remember, the ancient Dracul bloodline has ruled over the mysterious lands of Warmont – Realm of the Bloodthrone.
Black Desert: Explorer Edition
Open-World MMORPG Black Desert has everything from breathtaking combat and siege wars, to exploration and a variety of life-skill content such as trade, fishing, horse training, alchemy, cooking, and gathering!
The Explorer Of Night
The Explorer of Night is an minimalist platformer, where you need to help the main character to get out of the forest, inhabited by unfriendly enemies and dangerous traps.
Linn: Path of Orchards
Step out of your conventional platforming habits and delve into the dynamic and rotating world of Linn, a modern puzzle platformer set in a fantastic and mysterious ancient world.
Bite the Bullet
Bite The Bullet is the world’s first Run & Gun & Eat. In this roguelite RPG shooter you must eat enemies, bullets and more to powerup your character, weapons, and abilities.
Darkestville Castle
Dear Potential servant of chaos, Being evil isn’t always easy… But boy is it so much more fun than being a good guy!
Boomerang Fu
Slice and dice your friends with boomerangs in this frantic physics party game.
Faeria
With its unique living board, Faeria will challenge you with truly strategic card battles.
The Alto Collection
Join our mountain shepherd Alto and his friends as they set out on the adventure of a lifetime.
Through the Darkest of Times
Berlin, January 1933. “Adolf Hitler is chancellor!” We all know where that message will lead to, unspeakable horrors and suffering will come to the world. Too few are standing up against the monstrosity of the German Reich. Will you?
Devious Dungeon Collection
Devious Dungeon: Under orders by the King, players assume the control of a Knight instructed to head into the catacombs beneath the Kingdom, to slay the fowl beasts and monstrosities that have invaded the murky depths.
The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines
Freeze Time. Throw Swords. Save Tamaris. The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines is a twin-stick fantasy shooter centered around the ability to stop time.
Metamorphosis: Xbox Edition
You wake up one morning to find that you are rather inconveniently transforming into a tiny bug, while your friend Joseph is being arrested for reasons unknown.
Zero Strain
Dodge and blast everything in your path! Zero Strain is a fast-paced shooter set in a series of top-down arenas, where strategic use of offense and defense are critical to surviving each challenge.
Prehistoric Dude
Prehistoric Dude is a mini metroidvania game during the stone age which tells the story of Dude, a friendly caveman who loves ham!
Escape From Tethys
You’re trapped, alone and cold on a distant planet. Pursued by a droid with only one purpose: killing everything. You must find an escape.
HYPER SCAPE
Hyper Scape is the one and only urban futuristic free-to-play battle royale where 100 contenders engage in first person close-quarters combat and fast-paced matches to become the next global superstar.
Brunch Club
PLAY WITH YOUR FOOD Welcome to Brunch Club! A 1-4 player food fight frenzy, with a seasoning of pop culture. Work together to complete a selection of delicious challenges, but watch out, we didn’t make this easy!